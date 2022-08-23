Opioid Tally Sign

Opioid overdose tally sign sits at the intersection of Merritt Boulevard and Wise Avenue. Dundalk accounts for about 20% of the county’s reported overdoses, making it the hardest-hit by the epidemic.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

Too many residents know the pain caused by addiction. Substance abuse impacts just about everyone in the community, whether by firsthand experience or by watching friends and family members struggle. Today, opioids are fueling an epidemic of overdoses across the country; we see it in our neighborhoods. Opioids, especially synthetic opioids like fentanyl, are stronger, more addictive and deadlier than ever.

Through compiling data and information provided by the county’s Opioid Overdose Data Dashboard, it is clear that Dundalk has been the most heavily affected by the opioid epidemic in Baltimore County.

