Too many residents know the pain caused by addiction. Substance abuse impacts just about everyone in the community, whether by firsthand experience or by watching friends and family members struggle. Today, opioids are fueling an epidemic of overdoses across the country; we see it in our neighborhoods. Opioids, especially synthetic opioids like fentanyl, are stronger, more addictive and deadlier than ever.
Through compiling data and information provided by the county’s Opioid Overdose Data Dashboard, it is clear that Dundalk has been the most heavily affected by the opioid epidemic in Baltimore County.
The national issue of opioid addiction and overdoses is no stranger to the county. Between 2017 and now, Baltimore County has seen over 8,000 fatal and nonfatal overdoses caused by opioids.
However, no neighborhood or town in the county accumulates more opioid-related overdoses than Dundalk.
Between 2017 to now, Dundalk has accounted for 1,562 fatal and nonfatal overdoses caused by opioids — roughly 20 percent of all overdoses in Baltimore County over a five-year span.
In this year alone, Dundalk has recorded 120 opioid overdoses of the 569 cases in Baltimore County, making up 21 percent of the county’s total overdose cases.
Demographically speaking, opioid overdoses have largely been concentrated in white males between the ages of 30-39 years old.
According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, lower doses of opioids can make users feel sleepy, however higher doses can slow breathing and heart rates, leading to death.
As the opioid epidemic continues on, Baltimore County government has had the police and health departments work in tandem to tackle the issue.
According to Lieutenant Mike Sansosti of the county’s Vice Narcotics Section, patrol officers respond to overdose call in a variety of different ways. Sansost mentioned how the Good Samaritan law is a way for patrol officers respond to overdose calls.
“The Good Samaritan law was established in 2014 and the goal of that was to have somebody if they’re having a medical crisis in a situation, then that person has a duty to call and request help,” Sansosti said.
Specifically, the Good Samaritan law allows someone to call police or first responders for medical assistance from a drug or alcohol medical emergency without being prosecuted for possession.
“That’s been very effective,” Sansosti said.
Back in 2019, the county government published a report on the opioid epidemic affecting local communities and laid out an action plan on how to address it. Prior to publishing, Dundalk accounted for 675 overdoses between 2017 and 2018.
According to the report, the Opioid Response Working Group laid out recommendations to reduce the stigma around drug addiction, promote drug prevention as well as how to provide treatment, recovery and harm reduction. The report also recommended the county implement the data dashboard before it was established in 2021.
Since the report came out in 2019, Dundalk has seen 887 overdoses between 2019 to this current year.
Considering the major certain factors that contribute to opioid abuse, it is not surprising that Dundalk is more heavily affected. According to the Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, known factors of risk factors of opioid misuse and addiction include poverty, unemployment, family and personal history of substance abuse.
According to the 2020 census, Dundalk has a poverty rate of almost 17 percent and an unemployment rate of 6 percent. Compared to Baltimore County’s overall poverty rate of only 8 percent and unemployment of 3 percent, Dundalk practically doubles county-wide rates of economic hardship.
It is important to note that every integer of every statistic is a human life that has been affected by the opioid epidemic. This sentiment is especially true for One Voice program director Nancy Myers.
“Our main goal is to get people into treatment,” Myers said. “But a lot of times they just come in to get a hot cup of coffee, a clean pair of socks, clean underwear and see if we have anything to eat.”
One Voice Dundalk Recovery Community Center is a local organization promote recovery through peer mentoring and remove the stigma of opioid drug addiction.
Myers holds the opioid epidemic as close to her heart, as she had lost her son to a fentanyl overdose in 2021. Myers and her One Voice recovery organization is hosting an overdose awareness day on Wednesday, Aug. 31 that aims to offer support and encouragement to those affected by opioid addiction and their families.
