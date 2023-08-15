Jacki Crandell passed away peacefully in her home in Dundalk on August 10, 2023, at the age of 63. Born Jacqueline Deane Hartlove to Josie Swagger and the now deceased Richard Hartlove on November 1, 1960, Jacki is survived by her loving husband of over 20 years, Bob Crandell, her daughter Kayleigh Crandell, her step-son County Councilman Todd Crandell and his wife Lisa Crandell, her sister Arlene and her husband Mike Barry, her niece Olivia Barry, her mother Josie, her step-mother Regina, her Aunt Rose Mary, and her Uncle Raymond, as well as countless family and friends. Jacki was born and raised in the Dundalk area where she graduated from Dundalk High School in 1978. While in school, Jacki was a dedicated friend to many, including “The Iguanas.” Although she left Maryland during her 20s to join the Marine Corps and move to California, she remains known as a true “Dundalk Girl.” During her time in the Marine Corps, it was discovered that Jacki needed heart surgery and underwent this procedure at only 18 years old. She was thankful to the Marines for this life-saving procedure and always granted a “Hoo-Rah!” and “Semper Fi!” to her fellow service members.
Upon her return from California, Jacki made a living in many ways in our community as a teacher, florist, real estate agent, and secretary. In addition to her activities with the Class of ‘78, Jacki got further involved with DHS and managed the hearts and flowers death announcements for the alumnae newsletter in her final years. Jacki’s involvement in Todd Crandell’s political campaigns was also quite apparent, as she made frequent appearances at and organized his rallies, fundraisers, and various events. At the heart of Jacki’s life was a fire for service for others. She deeply cared about the community she was born and raised in, so much so that she became a member of many organizations, including The Optimist Club and the Heritage Fair and Parade Committee. For 15 years, Jacki was the lead announcer of Dundalk’s 4th of July parade and held many other responsibilities for the annual fair and parade in the heart of Dundalk.
In 1990, Jacki met Bob Crandell at an Optimist Club meeting and the two community-lovers fell for one another. In 1996, despite Jacki’s diagnosis of endometriosis and the expectation that she may never have children, Jacki gave birth to her only child, Kayleigh, on a snowy day in December. Jacki often told her daughter that she was her greatest accomplishment in life and was extremely active in all of Kayleigh’s childhood activities. When Jacki enrolled Kayleigh at Sacred Heart of Mary school, Jacki’s involvement in the faith community was almost immediate. She would go on to become an assistant teacher in the school’s special needs programming, as well as Pre-K, where she became a friend to her colleagues, parents, and students. Even after SHM was closed by the Archdiocese in 2010, Jacki remained in close contact with her fellow teachers who dubbed themselves “Sisters of My Heart.” Jacki’s love for her daughter did not stop with her, she was an advocate and friend for all of Kayleigh’s friends from elementary school onto high school and college, where Kayleigh met her life partner Bianca while attending Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond where she still resides after spending 17 years of her life with her parents in Saint Helena.
Jacki will be remembered as a firecracker of a person — someone who was kind but always very honest in the ways she connected with others. Music was one of Jacki’s greatest loves in life, specifically in the classic rock genre. From her childhood into her adult life, Jacki always listened to the radio, and one of her favorite programs was 100.7 The Bay’s acoustic Sunday morning. She connected with friends from near and far via Facebook, and always read the comics that came with the weekly edition of The Baltimore Sun, her mother’s former place of employment. She never lost touch with her colleagues from The Dundalk Florist and would still advocate for them to always be someone’s floral shop of choice. In lieu of flowers for Jacki’s family, Bob and Kayleigh request that interested persons make donations to Podium, a Richmond-based nonprofit that was Kayleigh’s first form of employment in a new city that provides after school writing programs to middle school and high school youth. Jacki’s outspoken nature, along with her love for youth and creativity, made this organization important to her most key facets.
Services for Jacki’s memorial of life will be held at Duda-Ruck Funeral Home in Dundalk on Friday, August 18, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM for viewings, and on Saturday, August 19, at 11 AM for a funeral ceremony. Jacki will be buried next to Bob Crandell’s mother at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. The Crandells thank their neighbors and the community of Dundalk for their love and support of Jacki throughout her life, and will hold her memory in their hearts forever.
