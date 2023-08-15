Jacki Crandell

JACKI CRANDELL

Jacki Crandell passed away peacefully in her home in Dundalk on August 10, 2023, at the age of 63. Born Jacqueline Deane Hartlove to Josie Swagger and the now deceased Richard Hartlove on November 1, 1960, Jacki is survived by her loving husband of over 20 years, Bob Crandell, her daughter Kayleigh Crandell, her step-son County Councilman Todd Crandell and his wife Lisa Crandell, her sister Arlene and her husband Mike Barry, her niece Olivia Barry, her mother Josie, her step-mother Regina, her Aunt Rose Mary, and her Uncle Raymond, as well as countless family and friends. Jacki was born and raised in the Dundalk area where she graduated from Dundalk High School in 1978. While in school, Jacki was a dedicated friend to many, including “The Iguanas.” Although she left Maryland during her 20s to join the Marine Corps and move to California, she remains known as a true “Dundalk Girl.” During her time in the Marine Corps, it was discovered that Jacki needed heart surgery and underwent this procedure at only 18 years old. She was thankful to the Marines for this life-saving procedure and always granted a “Hoo-Rah!” and “Semper Fi!” to her fellow service members.

Upon her return from California, Jacki made a living in many ways in our community as a teacher, florist, real estate agent, and secretary. In addition to her activities with the Class of ‘78, Jacki got further involved with DHS and managed the hearts and flowers death announcements for the alumnae newsletter in her final years. Jacki’s involvement in Todd Crandell’s political campaigns was also quite apparent, as she made frequent appearances at and organized his rallies, fundraisers, and various events. At the heart of Jacki’s life was a fire for service for others. She deeply cared about the community she was born and raised in, so much so that she became a member of many organizations, including The Optimist Club and the Heritage Fair and Parade Committee. For 15 years, Jacki was the lead announcer of Dundalk’s 4th of July parade and held many other responsibilities for the annual fair and parade in the heart of Dundalk.

  

