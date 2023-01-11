With the new year returns an annual tradition, Team BCPS Day.
On Thursday, Jan. 12, all community members are encouraged to wear blue and post photos on social media using #BCPSblue. BCPS will be presented awards for photo creativity.
The annual day of recognition comes amid historic difficulties facing the school system in recent years.
A shortage of teachers and staff at many schools has left hardworking teachers heavily burdened. At a December meeting of the Baltimore County School Board, teachers spoke of ongoing payroll issues that have left their paychecks short and cut their health insurance benefits. At the meeting, Superintendent Darryl Williams promised to address the issues, which are not new during his time.
“We’re going to take care of our people,” Williams said. “There are no excuses.”
BCPS officials assure parents and the community that incidents of bullying and harassment in schools are trending down, and school officials have been working to provide more transparency about how these incidents are handled. A public meeting on Middle School Safety in December was well-received, but parents want the discussion to continue.
Parents, caregivers and volunteers are also an indispensable member of the community. Team BCPS Day is also about recognizing the countless hours they spend at public meetings, field trips, school events, bus stops and everywhere else their help and care is needed.
Hardworking, smart, dedicated students go to school every day and make the most of their opportunities. They had to deal with the sudden transition to online learning and all of the hiccups that came with it, on top of all the other issues during the height of the pandemic.
Everyone’s top priority is helping these students make up the learning they’ve missed during the last three years. To achieve that, everyone needs adequate support. Everyone is on the same team here.
