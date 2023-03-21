Local restaurant Jimmy’s Famous Seafood and animal rights organization PETA have continued their longstanding feud through a series of attacking billboards.
Drivers cruising through Holabird Avenue can look up at the sky and see several billboards placed only blocks away from each other, where Jimmy’s and PETA exchange jabs.
The animal rights group had reignited the feud between the two this time around with their billboard placed on the 6400 block of Holabird Avenue that depicts a fish with a cross in the background, saying I never lent you my flesh. Go vegan.”
PETA’s latest billboard came just before the Christian-Catholic Lenten season began, a period in which many believers consume seafood every Friday until Easter.
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood countered PETA’s marketing jab with two billboards on the restaurant’s lot. One showing an Old Bay-seasoned crab with the caption, “They died to be enjoyed. Savor the sacrifice.”
The second billboard has a picture of a crab cake that says, ““It’d be a sin to waste them. Come and get ‘em.”
John Minadakis, co-owner of Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, says PETA had crossed the line by getting religion involved with this recent exchange of barbs.
The biggest thing I believe what PETA is doing wrong is bringing religion into this,” Minadakis said. “I think it’s a low-blow, I think it’s classless.”
The local restaurant and animal rights have exchanged quips before. Previously in 2018, PETA put up a billboard of East Baltimore Street that echoed the group’s vegan stance. The 2018 billboard depicted a live crab with the caption, ““I’m me, not meat. See the individual. Go vegan.”
Jimmy’s Famous Seafood clapped back at PETA’s billboard with their own by mocking it with the message, “SteaMEd crabs. Here to stay. Get Famous.”
What they’re doing wrong is what I think a lot people are doing wrong these days and that is forcing their beliefs onto somebody else,” Minadakis said.
In a statement, PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman claimed the local restaurant team “don’t have a heart,” while advising Jimmy’s Famous Seafood to add more year-round vegan options to their menu.
The Jimmy’s team seems to have a sense of humor, as do we, but they don’t have a heart or the marketing wherewithal to realize that people are snapping up vegan vittles,” said Reiman. “Instead of getting their claws out, they could join PETA’s appeal to show kindness to fish during Lent and year-round by adding a tasty vegan option to the menu.”
However, Minadakis has stated his restaurant, like “every other restaurant,” does have vegan options and already accommodate diners’ dietary needs.
Maryland Blue Crab season is slowly but surely making its way, with the beginning of April almost a week away.
The restaurant’s co-owner also compared the act of crab fishing as synonymous with Baltimore and Maryland that is forever tied to their cultures.
On their website, PETA has made calls to end crab fishing and consumption citing scientific research that backs claims detailing crustaceans can feel pain, a long debated notion in the marine science community.
By the numbers, however, the Maryland seafood industry contributes nearly $600 million to the state’s economy.
Regardless, Minadakis remains steadfast that this longstanding fight with PETA has never been with Jimmy’s Famous Food, solely. Instead, the co-owner says it is a feud caught between PETA and those who rely on the state’s crabbing industry for their livelihood.
“It’s never been about us versus them,” Minadakis said. “It’s been about Maryland and the crabbing industry, and everything that it entails that helps speed against these people that are coming in and trying to abolish an entire industry.”
