062923_ave_fireworks1.jpeg

Exposure to excessively loud fireworks can come at the high cost of irreversible hearing loss if people don’t take simple steps to protect themselves, say experts from the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association.

 Photo courtesy of BCFD

The booms, pops, and crackles of fireworks and firecrackers are signature sounds of the July 4th holiday, but according to the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA), they could come at the high cost of irreversible hearing loss if people don’t take simple steps to protect themselves.

“There’s no doubt about it: Many of our favorite Independence Day traditions are exceedingly loud, and they can put our ears in real danger,” said Robert Augustine, PhD, CCC-SLP, 2023 ASHA President.

  

