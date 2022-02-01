Southeastern Baltimore County students can now apply for scholarships from Sen. Johnny Ray Salling and Dels. Bob Long, Ric Metzgar and Robin Grammer for the 2022 to 2023 academic year.
Applicants for the scholarships must live in Legislative District 6, which contains Dundalk, Edgemere, Sparrows Point and Essex, and must complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.
The scholarships require applications showing that a person has either been accepted into, or currently attends a Maryland college, university or private career school for the 2022-23 academic year. Those who attend an out-of-state school may be eligible for a delegate scholarship if the academic program that they are in is not offered in Maryland, but written permission must first be received from the Maryland Higher Education Commission.
Sen. Johnny Ray Salling
To obtain an application and get more information, contact the senator’s office at johnnyray.salling@senate.state.md.us or at 410-841-3587.
Due to the sensitive nature of identifying information in various documents, applicants must mail their applications through the United States Postal Service.
All applications must be postmarked no later than April 1, 2022 for consideration.
Del. Ric Metzgar
To obtain an application, e-mail ric.metzgar@house.state.md.us.
Applications must be postmarked by March 15, 2022.
Once a senior submits an application, it will be reviewed by a scholarship committee, and deserving students will then be notified of acceptance. The scholarship committee considers academics, extracurricular activities, community involvement, and if the student is the first in their family to attend college.
Del. Bob Long
All applications must be submitted online at blong4md.com/scholarships. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 18, and the FAFSA must be filed by March 1. For more information, call 410-841-3458 or e-mail bob.long@house.state.md.us.
Del. Long has formed a scholarship committee comprised of local educators, business owners and parents, who will select the most qualified candidates based on the following criteria:
• The quality of the academic program in which the applicant is currently participating;
• The GPA of the applicant;
• The scope of the extra-curricular activities of the applicant (including school and community involvement as well as employment);
• The quality and content of the essay.
Del. Robin Grammer
To download an application, visit www.grammer2014.com/?p=1012.
All application packages can be printed and mailed to our office at the address below. Alternatively, electronic copies can be completed and emailed to robin.grammer@house.state.md.us.
