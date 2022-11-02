Community issues require cooperation among political parties within District 6 which includes Dundalk, Edgemere, Fort Howard, Millers Island, Chesaco Park in Rosedale along with Essex and Middle River.
Funds for the police and fire departments is a top priority. We must fight crime aggressively and reclaim our neighborhoods.
The “pay to play” schemes of past county administrations is a reason for term limits as well as continued support for the county inspector general office to investigate and prosecute the offenders.
The Back River Treatment Plant still requires the intervention of the state’s environmental agency. Baltimore City needs to be part of the solution not the cause of the problem.
Question 2 is on the ballot requiring “state senators and delegates to live in the district in which they were elected to represent”. Support Question 2.
Question 4 proposes legalizing marijuana for adults age 21 and older. Legalizing cannabis would create jobs for local entrepreneurs and small businesses owners. It will allow people who were arrested for marijuana possession to have their records expunged, and others serving time for simple possession could get their sentences reconsidered. Maryland residents will benefit from investments in education, public health, and public safety funded by cannabis taxes. Consider supporting Question 4.
My objective is to work cooperatively with citizens of our neighborhoods and elected individuals.
I am a graduate of Calvert Hall High School and Towson University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.