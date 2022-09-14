Dear Dundalk Community,
We want to reach out to you and make sure that you know who we are, what our mission is and how you can help us support our community. The Optimist Club of Dundalk is a local chapter of Optimist International which is a worldwide volunteer organization made up of more than 2,500 local clubs whose members work each day to make the future brighter by bringing out the best in children, in their communities, and in themselves.
Our chapter was chartered on October 14, 1949, and has been a pillar in the community for 73 years. We want to continue that tradition and the great work that the previous boards and members have done. BUT we need you! We need your time, your money, and your commitment to partner with us in any way you can.
So here it is, if you’ve wondered how to become a member, this is for you! Our club is always accepting new members and it starts with you. If you’re not sure about membership yet, join one of our monthly meetings and/or check out some of our upcoming events. Meet the other members. Ask questions. If you’re ready to join, apply here: https://www.optimist.org/Forms/Membership_Invitation.pdf.
During our monthly board meetings (every 2nd Thursday of the month, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM), we discuss new member applicants and vote for membership induction as well as discuss other business. Once you are accepted, you pay your dues, and we get to plan your induction ceremony. For 2022 DUES ARE $22.50 A QUARTER (ONLY 4 TIMES A YEAR) AND THE INITIAL FEE TO JOIN IS ONLY $15. This will increase as of October 1st. We also have monthly open membership meetings (every 4th Wednesday of the month, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM) where we supper together, share information, plan events, and enjoy each other’s company. If you are looking for something meaningful in your life, then come find out how you can gain leadership skills, live more optimistically, and give back to your community with The Optimist Club of Dundalk.
Here is a full list of the activities that we have throughout the year.
- Annual Bull & Oyster Roast Fundraiser – Saturday, September 24, 2022, 8 pm – 12 am at Rosedale Gardens. If you need tickets, let us know! We are also selling raffle tickets for $5 each where you can win tickets to see Hamilton!
- 49th Citizen/Humanitarian of the Year – Nominations are due by October 1, 2022.
- Event is Nov. 15, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at The Balco Club, 9318 Todd Avenue in Fort Howard. Applications can be found throughout the community at: North Point Library, 1716 Merritt Boulevard; Drug City, 2805 North Point Road, and The Dundalk Historical Society, 4 N. Center Place. Please consider nominating a friend, neighbor, leader or family member for Citizen of the Year and Humanitarian of the Year 2021. Nominations are accepted until Oct. 1 at Dundalk Optimist Club, PO Box 4044, Dundalk, MD 21222, but we would encourage you to use electronic submission and not take a chance with the mail: dundalkoptimist@gmail.com
- Halloween Trunk or Treat – Again this year it is at Eastpoint Mall in the garage behind Sears on October 28, 2022. It was great fun last year. If you would like to decorate your trunk with us or donate candy, please let us know.
- Adopt a Christmas Family – Details will be coming soon! We have a committee working on all our Christmas/Holiday Events (holiday crafts, pancake breakfast, visit with Santa and Mrs. Clause, etc.), so be on the look out for those throughout the month of December. Contact Stacy Hurley at 410-733-1516 or stacy.hurley90@gmail.com, if you are interested in helping with these holiday events.
Events TBD:
- Shop with the Blast – Usually in December
- Youth Appreciation Program – Usually in February. You can nominate programs that help youth.
- Essay Contest – Topic for the 2022-2023 school year is: “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?” Who: The contest is open to contestants under the age of 19 as of October 1st of the current Optimist International contest year and who have not yet completed secondary school or its equivalent. We will be posting information soon! Usually in February.
- Oratorical Contest – Topic for the 2021-2022 school year is: “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times” Who: The contest is open to contestants under the age of 19 as of October 1st of the current Optimist International contest year and who have not yet completed secondary school or its equivalent. There is no minimum age. We will be posting information soon! Usually in March.
- Easter Egg-Stravagaza – Usually in April. Sponsored by Soup for the Soul
- Officer of the Year – We just celebrated this in April 2022 but be on the lookout for next year in April 2023.
These are other events that we sponsor and support throughout the year as well.
- Dundalk Independence Day Parade – Held July 4th
- Heritage Festival – Held in July
- Bingo Fundraiser – Held in March and August
- Back to School/Home School Donations – Held in August
- Club House Clean up – Held August 27, 2022
- Boy/Girl of the Year – Held in May
- Youth of Dundalk Art Contest – Held in June
- Boys Scouts/Girl Scouts – Meetings are held at the clubhouse throughout the year.
- Christmas Tree Sales at the clubhouse – December – Look out for sell dates!
- Other community events – If you are interested in working with us, let us know!
In the new year, we will be planning some fun activities while raising money to give back to our community, we hope to establish a yearly scholarship program for high school students as well as resurrect our Junior Optimist Club charter!
We are always looking for business partners and community volunteers to make these events the most beneficial for our community. If you would like to donate money or items for these events, please email us at dundalkoptimist@gmail.com. You can also find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheDundalkOptimists
We hope to hear from you in the coming weeks!
