Gray-Charles lost another alumnus last week. Mr. Gene Bathurst passed away Sunday, July 31.
Mr. Gene was one of five Gray-Charles volunteers from our close-knit group who has passed away in the last few years. The others were Mr. Joe Kim, Ms. Mel Staggs, Mr. Jerry Nottingham, and Mr. Dave Zoch. Our group were volunteers in Gray-Charles activities from early 1970s through 1985-86.
Our family moved away to take up shop in Atlanta, Georgia in 1985 but remained the closest of friends. When I say closest, I know you have a friend that you can talk to once a year and within minutes are laughing and telling stories like it was yesterday. That is the kind of friends we were. Mr. Gene loved baseball and soccer. He was really a soccer fanatic. He coached baseball and was the director of the baseball league when we moved to Charlesmont. That was when I first meet Mr. Gene and soon learned it was his way or the highway.
I didn’t like Mr. Gene very much at first. I thought he was there more to stroke his ego than for the kids. Boy was I wrong. He bled Gray-Charles. He not only coached baseball and soccer, but he also ran and organized the leagues for years as well as helping with the Haunted House (our biggest fundraiser back then) and jumped in with both feet when we started our own annual baseball tournament (btw was created at Ed’s Inn). Quick story: all the coaches were at Ed’s Inn complaining that we were in the Edrico Baseball tournament which was in west Baltimore County. We had to get there very early every year because it seemed like we always got the 8 a.m. game. Then we would end up playing one of the SouthEast Area teams! Then we would get the 5 p.m. game, AGAIN, against a SE Area team. Mr Gene, after sitting there listening to us complain, said, “Well, if you don’t like it – start your own tournament” and darn if we didn’t!
Mr Gene was also the budget director (first time I ever saw a commodore computer) and kept tight reins on Gray-Charles money. He was the catalyst for us having a “General” fund for all those years. All our programs benefited from our fundraising. We had no self-sustaining programs. All our money went in the pool and distributed at the direction of the board. Mr. Gene was involved with Gray Charles for over 15 years. He held many board positions, including President, and was Volunteer of the Year several times. He used to call our Volunteer of the Month plaque, “the sucker plaque,” because once you got it, you volunteered even more! He never knew it, but I learned a lot from him. He used to say after listening to a lawyer talk about whatever, you know not everyone graduates at the top of his class, someone must graduate at the bottom. He was a character, one that you liked to be around and one you enjoyed being part of his life, and grateful that you were part of his life.
Mr. Gene, I’m sure you are up in heaven with Mr. Joe, Ms. Mel, Mr. Jerry and Mr. Dave, laughing and telling stories and more than likely organizing angels into groups and getting things done. We miss you and I wish I would have told you how much you meant to me and my family. Love ya brother.
Mr. Gene’s sons, Jeff, Matt and Luke will be having a celebration of life for Mr. Gene sometime in October. If you knew Mr. Gene and have any anecdotes about him and would like to share, or if he coached you or touched your life in any way, I’m sure the family would love to hear from you. There will be more laughs than tears, that you can count on. Please text Matt at 410-340-4533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.