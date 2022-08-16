Gray-Charles lost another alumnus last week. Mr. Gene Bathurst passed away Sunday, July 31.

Mr. Gene was one of five Gray-Charles volunteers from our close-knit group who has passed away in the last few years. The others were Mr. Joe Kim, Ms. Mel Staggs, Mr. Jerry Nottingham, and Mr. Dave Zoch. Our group were volunteers in Gray-Charles activities from early 1970s through 1985-86.

