If you are an eligible veteran or eligible family member of a veteran, please consider joining one of the following Veteran Service Organizations (VSO) as a way of serving after you have taken off the uniform or serving in memory of a Loved One. All of these organizations are currently looking for young veterans and their families to continue their mission of helping veterans and serving the community. It’s not the price you pay to belong, it’s the price you paid to be eligible.
American Legion Membership Eligibility: Founded September 16, 1919. Man or woman who served at least one day of Active Duty in the United States Armed Forces not including Annual Training and must present a Honorable Discharge (DD Form 214). Note: Overseas Service is not a requirement.
American Legion Auxiliary Membership Eligibility: Grandmothers, mothers, sisters, wives, and direct and adopted female descendants of members of the American Legion and grandmothers, mothers, sisters, wives, and direct and adopted female descendants of men and women who were in the United States Armed Forces and died in the line of duty during service, or who have received an Honorable Discharge (DD Form 214) and died after service. Copy of DD 214 must accompany application.
Sons of The American Legion (SAL) Membership Eligibility: Direct male descendant, adopted son or stepson of a member of The American Legion or direct male descendant, adopted son or stepson of a veteran who died in the line of duty during service, or who has received an Honorable Discharge (DD Form 214) and died after service. Copy of DD 214 must accompany application.
Dundalk American Legion Post No. 38
Instituted: 1932
Commander: Mike Unger
Features: Banquet hall, game room, lounge, bar/tiki bar
Charitable Causes: Veterans benefits and programs assistance, American Red Cross blood drives, youth baseball, youth athletics, Boys’ State youth educational program
Activities: Honor guard support for funeral/burial honors, scholarship awards programs, food drives, bingo and various events
Associated Organizations: Legion Riders, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans (DAV)
Meetings: Third Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Address: 3300 Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk, Maryland 21222
Phone: 410-288-2297
Email: info@dundalkpost38.org
wFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/DundalkPost38
Essex American Legion Post No. 148
Instituted: 1946
Commander: John Parrish
Features: Member’s lounge, kitchen, hall, and outdoor tiki bar.
Activities: Honor Guard, Bingo, dinners, Steamed Shrimp, karaoke nights, dances, children’s holiday parties, and musical performances.
Associated organizations: Joint Veterans Association of Essex, Auxiliary, Sons of the American Legion.
Meetings: General meeting every third Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Address: 20 South Marlyn Avenue, Essex, Maryland 21221
Phone: 410-686-2353
Rosedale American Legion Post No. 180
Instituted: 1945
Commander: Bernie Dieter
Features: Member’s lounge, hall rentals, pavilion rental.
Charitable causes: Regular contributions are made to local churches and used clothing is donated to McVet and other veteran organizations in support of veterans in need. Each year the Post hosts a member to Boy’s State and provide $1,000 scholarships to qualified high school students moving on to college.
Activities: Wednesday Night Dinner Specials, Musical Performances, Bull roasts, crab feasts, spaghetti dinners, seafood nights, karaoke nights, corn hole league, annual Children’s Christmas Party.
Associated organizations: Women’s Auxiliary Unit 180 and the Sons of the American Legion Squadron.
Meetings: General meeting every second Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Address: 1331 Seling Ave., Rosedale, Maryland 21237
Phone: 410-866-9656
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Membership Eligibility: Founded September 29, 1899. U.S. Citizen who served 30 consecutive days or 60 nonconsecutive days overseas during a conflict, received a campaign medal for overseas service, or service in Korea, received imminent danger or hostile-fire pay, and received an Honorable Discharge (DD Form 214). Copy of DD 214 must accompany application.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Membership Eligibility: Direct descendant whose family member served overseas during a conflict, meets the VFW Membership Eligibility and received an Honorable Discharge (DD Form 214). Copy of DD 214 must accompany application.
Charles Evering VFW Post No. 6506
Instituted: 1946
Commander: Sam Young
Features: Canteen, lounge, and dart room.
Charitable Causes: National Veterans Services; Buddy Poppy Drive; Promote Americanism; Youth Programs: Patriot’s Pen, Voice of Democracy & Scout of the Year Scholarships; Hospital Program; Safety Program; Community Service; Partners with Ravens Roost 50 Foundation for Families; Feed the Community: the week prior to Thanksgiving. We spend the day bagging and delivering a full Thanksgiving Dinner to hundreds of families in the surrounding neighborhoods.
Activities: Bingo, chicken dinners, karaoke, dances, dart league, corn hole league, and Queen of Hearts Game.
Associated Organizations: VFW Post 6506 Auxiliary.
Meetings: Every 3rd Monday at 7 p.m.
Address: 8777 Philadelphia Road, Rossville, Maryland 21237
Phone: 410-391-6506
Facebook: Charles Evering VFW Post 6506
Essex-Holly Neck Memorial VFW Post No. 2621
Instituted: June 12, 1932 Third Oldest Veterans of Foreign Wars Post in Baltimore County
Commander: James W. Lopez
Features: Hall Rentals, Canteen, kitchen is open Sunday-Saturday, bingo, karaoke,
Charitable causes: Collects aluminum cans for VFW Children’s Parties, sponsors Essex Little League Baseball Program, donates $1,000 scholarships to each of the four local high schools, Middle School Patriot’s Pen Program, High School Voice of Democracy Program, Teacher of the Year Program, Police/Fire/EMT of the Year, Eagle Scout of the Year Program, distributes Buddy Poppy Flowers made by disabled veterans, collects money and toiletries for veterans at Loch Raven VA Community Living and Rehabilitation Center, Perry Point VA Medical Center, and collects canned goods and toys for Christmas baskets.
Activities: All Services Honor Guard, Participates in local Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, hosts an annual bull and oyster roast in April, Annual Anniversary Picnic in June for the community, High School Visits for Veterans Day Programs, Annual All Services Ball in November, karaoke and bingo on Fridays, shuffle bowl, horseshoe, pool, and card leagues,
Associated organizations: Military Order of the Cootie Pup Tent 4, VFW Post 2621 Auxiliary, AMVETS Post 29.
Meetings: Every third Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Address: 206 Riverside Road, (off Mace Avenue) Essex, Maryland 21221
Phone: 410-391-5200
Facebook: www.facebook.com/VFWPost2621
Gunpowder VFW Post No. 10067
Instituted: 1967
Commander: Will West
Features: Club room, hall rental
Charitable Causes: Voice of Democracy scholarships
Activities: Mondays Closed, Tuesdays Tacos, Wednesdays Wings, Thursdays, Steamed Shrimp, Fridays Dinner Specials, Saturdays Bar Stool Bingo, Card Games, Crab Feasts, Bible Study, Yoga Classes.
Associated organizations: VFW Post 10067 Riders, VFW Post 10067 Auxiliary
Meetings: Second Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.
Address: 6309 Ebenezer Road, Middle River, Maryland 21220
Phone: 410-335-8933
Wells — McComas VFW Post No. 2678
Instituted: August 23, 1932
Commander: Greg Kirkpatrick
Features: Canteen, hall rental
Charitable Causes: Memorial Day Ceremony, Veterans Day Ceremony, Patriot’s Pen Program, Voice of Democracy Program, Public Safety Officer of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Scholarship to Sparrows Point High School.
Activities: Call Post for information
Associated Organizations: VFW Post 2678 Auxiliary, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 965
Meetings: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
Address: 6521 North Point Rd., Edgemere, Maryland 21219-1017
Phone: 410-477-1543
Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) Membership Eligibility: Founded January 1978. Veterans of the United States Armed Forces who served on Active Duty during the Vietnam Era in the Republic of Vietnam between February 28, 1961 and May 7, 1975 or in any duty location between August 5, 1964 and May 7, 1975 who received an Honorable Discharge (DD Form 214). Copy of DD 214 must accompany application.
Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America (AVVA) Membership Eligibility: Family, friends and supporters of Vietnam Era Veterans. Copy of DD 214 must accompany application.
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 451/Baltimore Veterans Association, Inc.
Meetings: Last Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Address: 6401 Beckley St., Baltimore, MD 21224
Phone: 410-633-1366
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Vietnam-Veterans-of-America-Baltimore-Chapter-451/158846427479079
Web: www.vva451.org
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 965
Commander: Daniel Woolfrey
Meetings: Last Thursday of month at 7 p.m.
Address: Wells McComas VFW Post 2678, 6521 North Point Road, Edgemere, Maryland 21219
Phone: 410-477-1543
Web: www.vva965.org
