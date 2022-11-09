If you are an eligible veteran or eligible family member of a veteran, please consider joining one of the following Veteran Service Organizations (VSO) as a way of serving after you have taken off the uniform or serving in memory of a Loved One. All of these organizations are currently looking for young veterans and their families to continue their mission of helping veterans and serving the community. It’s not the price you pay to belong, it’s the price you paid to be eligible.

American Legion Membership Eligibility: Founded September 16, 1919. Man or woman who served at least one day of Active Duty in the United States Armed Forces not including Annual Training and must present a Honorable Discharge (DD Form 214). Note: Overseas Service is not a requirement.

