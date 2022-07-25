DUNDALK — On Sunday morning, local car enthusiasts met in the Mega Discount Outlet parking lot on North Point Road for a car show of both vintage and new models of American classics.
Engines roared and buzzed throughout the street, as all kinds of pristine vehicles wheeled into the parking lot of the now-vacated store for a weekly event dubbed, “Cars and Coffee.”
Attendees pull up chairs or browse around the lot to admire classic cars like Chevy Camaros, Cadillac convertibles and even old-school roadsters. Hosted on Sunday mornings from 8 to 10 a.m. and Friday evenings from 8 to 10 p.m., both drivers and onlookers bring an allotment of roasted coffee from neighboring chains or from their own homes.
“I was looking for a car show on a Sunday morning sitting down on my deck, drinking coffee and this [event] popped up,” said attendee Bud Donovan, who’s lived in Dundalk his whole life. “I try to make it up here on Sundays.”
According to event organizer Jim Dingus, Cars and Coffee began as an intimate meeting of closely acquainted drivers before capitalizing on its own mass appeal.
“There was already a Cars and Coffee that would meet at a community center,” Dingus said. “There was like only four or five or six of us.”
Starting out with such a small group of car enthusiasts, Dingus discussed with the property owner of the discount store to acquire a bigger lot so more cars and locals can attend. After getting permission to use the bigger lot, Cars and Coffee has gradually grown to a size of over 200 members in only six weeks, according to Dingus.
“I lived over [in Dundalk] for 28 years,” two-time attendee Mike Peterson said. “Until this became a thing, I didn’t know where to go find similar guys.”
Cars and Coffee, a ticketless and free event, establishes a welcoming vibe that attracts Dundalkians of all ages and walks of life, allowing people to show off their souped-up vehicles as well as socialize with others in the community.
Every car has a story, according to one attendee. That statement is certainly true for 78-year-old Sam Caravello, whose 1968 Cadillac DeVille Convertible, a former steelworker at Bethlehem Steel and lifelong local resident.
Caravello’s vintage Cadillac convertible can be seen in movies like “Wedding Crashers” as well as “The Purge: Election Year.” Caravello pulled the classic vehicle from a scrap heap and restored it himself.
“It sat in a junkyard for three years and [my brother] didn’t have the heart to crush it,” Caravello said. “I pulled it out and redone it — it was all rusted.”
After being in hundreds of car shows, Caravello was asked by a film studio, New Line Productions, to feature his convertible in their blockbuster “Wedding Crashers” in 2004. Later in 2016, another studio, Assassins Productions, asked if that same car could be featured in “The Purge: Election Year.”
“When people come around and start knocking Dundalk, don’t come to me,” Caravello said. “It was good enough for my grandfather, my father, me and my kids.”
Looking to expand the revved-up event, Dingus is plans to find a vendor looking to sell coffee to people who to attend. At the moment, though, Cars and Coffee remains a new and obscure place where locals bask in delicious coffee, tricked-out cars and a friendly atmosphere.
“Everybody gets together and has a good ol’ time,” Dingus said.
