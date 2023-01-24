Over the weekend, local businesses and organizations were on display at the second annual Chesapeake Bay Boat Show.
The event is a mecca for boaters who traveled across to county for to witness a mix of Maryland boat dealers, marine products and educational seminars that brought something for everyone.
“There’s no other show like it where you can check out over 120 boat brands under one roof,” said Brian Schneider, president of the Marines Trades Association of Baltimore County (MTABC).
This year, the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show had over 30 boat dealers statewide presenting new boats and marine equipment such as sport fishing boats, performance boats, ski boats, cruisers and cabin cruisers.
According to show manager Lisa Lutz, this was the first year in which the boat show was hosted in Baltimore County after moving the event from downtown Baltimore City.
Attendees crowded the parking lot at the Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, Maryland, where over 80 exhibits were on display, including some Dundalk businesses and organizations.
The event was hosted by the MTABC and opened to the public last Friday, Jan. 20 and lasted through Sunday, Jan. 22. With general admission set at $10 for ages 13 and up, children under the age of 12 attended for free, and those with a military ID were discounted to $7.
“This is for Maryland boat dealers by Maryland dealers,” Lutz said. “The beautiful part about it is all the money stays in Maryland and it’s not going somewhere else.”
Gonce Marine Enterprises was one highlighted business that not only offered attendees a preview of the marina’s amenities, but also got to show off their much-loved ice cream and snowball samples to those who passed by.
“This year will be [the snowball stand’s] sixth season,” Valerie Morton said. “We have a marine construction business and we’re on the water, so we just wanted to let people know that they can come visit us by boat, so you have a destination to go to.”
Gonce Marine Enterprises originally opened in 2012, where they currently have 33 boat slips available that can accommodate boats up to 50 feet, according to their website.
With nearly 200 registered boats in the state, boating is an important part of Baltimore County’s culture and quality of life.
The Back River Restoration Committee, a local advocacy group who monitors pollution in Back River, also had a stand at the Chesapeake Bay Boat Show.
Desiree Greaver, project manager for the committee, handed out informative pamphlets as well as discussed the group’s efforts in cleaning up Back River.
“We work closely with Marines Trades, and obviously boaters prefer clean water, so they also have an interest in the health of the rivers and waterways in the area,” Greaver said. “[The boat show] is super busy this year, and I think every year is going to get better.”
The Back River Restoration Committee also looks at other waterways such as Herring Run, Red House Run and Stemmers Run because each are interconnected through Back River, where the group says each of these streams “travel through some of the most urbanized and industrialized sections of Baltimore City and County.”
