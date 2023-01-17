A Sparrows Point family says that their driveway was damaged during the development of the Shaw’s Discovery housing complex, and they have been trying to get it fixed for years.
Ed and Lisa Yox live on Bauers Farm Road where they say the damage to their driveway has put themselves and “anyone who rides on the road in danger.”
The original Bauers Farm Road is a privately-owned road shared by the Bauer and Yox families. During the development of Shaw’s Discovery, a new Bauers Farm Road was paved beside the private drive.
According to Lisa Yox, developer Mark Sapperstein promised to “blend in” the Yox’s driveway with the new road, but has yet to deliver on their agreement.
“My driveway was supposed to blend into that road,” Yox said. “Well, it can’t happen because the guy who did the diagram did it wrong.”
Now, the family is left with a drop of 3 to 5 feet from their driveway to the new Bauers Farm Road.
It was not until the Yoxes complained to Baltimore County officials about the dangerous drop from her driveway that the Bureau of Highways stacked rocks below the driveway, in the space where their property was upended. Traffic cones and strips of caution tape have since been added to mark the hazard area.
“There was nothing there, just a drop, there was none of that wire, stakes and stones,” Lisa Yox said. “And to come in at nighttime, I’m not afraid of myself but what if somebody else tries to pull in — it’s dangerous for everybody.”
According to state records, Sapperstein had purchased for the Shaw’s Discovery site for $2.85 million from Earl E. Bauer in 2004, with plans to build more than 100 townhouses and single-family homes.
When Sapperstein broke ground for the complex in 2016, the developer used the privately-owned Bauers Farm Road without the Yox family’s permission, although the family says they did not mind at first.
“We were ignorant to this — we figured that he’s doing what he’s doing and we have no problem and don’t want to start anything,” Lisa Yox said. “Then, it turns into a mess.”
According to Yox, Sapperstein and his developers would later take out pieces of the family’s driveway to make way for a sewage pumping station for Shaw’s Discovery.
Doug Anderson, senior assistant for Councilman Todd Crandell, said in a February 2022 email exchange that Sapperstein is still waiting on approval to install a water meter on Bauers Farm Rd.
Although no legal action has taken place between the Yox family and Sapperstein, the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation told Yox in an email that the project began without contacting the Division of Construction Contracts Administration (DCCA).
Development plans are typically subject to a review and approval process in which contractors must submit required documents to the DCCA and must be approved by the county.
In an email exchange, an employee with the DCCA said the plan to develop a pumping station for Shaw’s Discovery “didn’t work as designed.”
Baltimore County Executive’s spokesperson Erica Palmisano says the contractor is prequalified to perform the work by the DCCA.
“A stop work order can be issued, and we reserve the right to remove work that was not inspected,” Palmisano said. “The contractor’s prequalification can also be suspended or revoked.”
No progress has been made to repair the damages to Yox’s driveway, although Sapperstein has expressed willingness to fix the impairments, so long as the repairs are handled by his contractor and engineer.
Unsure of her trust in the developer, Lisa Yox said she would like to have an unbiased third party be present for on-site meetings on how to fix her driveway.
“I want an inspector there,” Yox said. “Sappertstein is talking about his team — but how do I know he’s not going to do it again?”
The Dundalk Eagle contacted Sapperstein’s office for an interview about the Yox family’s driveway, however a response was not received by press time.
