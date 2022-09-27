MILLERS ISLAND — Community members took a Saturday morning boat trip to Hart-Miller Island for the first-ever Millers Island Day.
Organized by the Millers Island Residents Association President Frank Neighoff, current and former residents were pleased to spend their Saturday morning and afternoon at the island’s state park with an itinerary full of worthwhile education and relaxing fun.
With help from the Maryland Environmental Services, participants gathered at Wildwood Beach near Back River in Essex to hop aboard the state boat for their voyage.
“Because we are close neighbors, I wanted to familiarize [residents] to the amenities that are available on Hart-Miller Island and encourage them to go out there more,” Neighoff said.
One by one, participants pulled into the parking lot by the docks in Essex and were elated to reminisce some of the old community attractions like Shore Park at Pleasure Island. Though this day would bring about new memories for attendees and their close ones.
The state boat sailed away at 10 a.m. and made way toward Hart-Miller Island.
Participants admired the scenic views of houses on the water, as waves curled and crescendoed throughout the river. MES staffers guided conversations about the neighboring island and shared factoids about its history.
However, such trivia was only a sample of what was to come when attendees got to the island.
Upon docking at the south end of the island, attendees boarded onto a large bus, where MES members Lien Vu and Taylor Hoskins would lead a tour around island while discussing the geological makeup and history of Hart-Miller Island.
“Everything that we’re driving on right now is all dredged material — material that was brought in,” Vu said during the tour.
According to Hoskins, Hart-Miller Island and Pleasure Island were actually connected to Millers Island in the early 1800s, forming a peninsula. However erosion “significantly downsized” the islands and caused each land mass to separate.
According to the EPA, dredge material is sediment removed from the bottom of waters that can be used to create habitats, nourish beaches and form landsites.
It is this very reason why Hart-Miller Island is divided into two parts: the South Cell that is open to the public and the North Cell that is closed off.
“Our goal is to get the North Cell to the level of the South Cell where all the habitats are restored,” Hoskins said.
According to the Maryland Park Service, the state constructed a dike to pump dredge material in the South Cell, which was considered filled in 1990. The state has plans for the North Cell to be added to the island’s state park after habitat development is complete.
The tour guides then talked about how the several historical artifacts like cannon balls and ammunition from Battle of Baltimore in 1812 were discovered less than 20 years ago due to dredging. Hoskins even pointed out long-told rumors of buried treasure somewhere in Hart-Miller Island that belonged to the owner of the island, Joseph Hart.
“There’s a little myth that he had a small fortune that he buried on the island, so there is a treasure story around the island,” Hoskins said. “He died in the early to mid-1800s and it’s said only his wife knew where it was buried.”
After the tour concluded, attendees were dropped off at the island’s beach front where everyone could take in the lovely views, nature trails and get some last-minute tanning before temperatures drop.
After three hours of leisure and learning, attendees loaded back onto the bus and were taken to the state boat that puttied through Back River to get to their cars parked on Wildwood Beach.
“It was beautiful and it was wonderful — I think it was the neatest experience ever,” Millers Island resident Debbie Amey said. “The boat ride and the bike trails to ride around — just learning about the history.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.