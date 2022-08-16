DUNDALK — It was 10 a.m. on a mild Sunday morning when Merchants in the Park commenced at 75 Shipping Place right next to the local post office. The event is held the second Sunday of every month though November for the past three years.

More than 35 vendors set up their stands, as they displayed all kinds of homemade jewelry, original artworks, handicrafts, artisanal soaps and many more.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.