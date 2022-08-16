DUNDALK — It was 10 a.m. on a mild Sunday morning when Merchants in the Park commenced at 75 Shipping Place right next to the local post office. The event is held the second Sunday of every month though November for the past three years.
More than 35 vendors set up their stands, as they displayed all kinds of homemade jewelry, original artworks, handicrafts, artisanal soaps and many more.
Tents of all colors of the rainbow lined up one-by-one down the block, as the event began to drum up foot traffic of Old Dundalk residents. Local vendors, jewelry makers and artists sat by their products with business cards and QR codes placed at the exact spot to catch buyers' attention.
“I wanted to try and bring more shoppers into this area,” said event organizer Anthony Mackres. “And I wanted to support local small businesses.”
Mackres has owned Dude’s Snack Attack across the street from Merchants in the Park since 2018. Mackres began organizing the event in 2020 and had scheduled dates right before the pandemic started.
“It started when COVID first hit,” Mackres said. “I had already had it planned and then COVID hit and our first couple dates had to cancel, so I don’t think we started that year until July or August.”
However, Merchants in the Park has persevered into its third year and Mackres has his sights set on bigger aspirations for the event. According to Mackres, he aims to book 80 vendors and stands for the event to garner even more local exposure for small businesses and artists.
Merchants in the Park has helped local businesses new and old gain exposure for their brands and products. According to G’s Baths & Crafts co-founder Giorgina Alarcon, the event helps her build close relations with their local customer base.
“We were just starting out as vendors so we wanted to try it out,” Alarcon said. “We’ve been back every time since because we like all the customers we get here and all the people we get to meet and it’s been a good experience.”
Alarcon has had their online store participate with a booth at the event for the past two years, as they are trying to move into a physical storefront.
Other local small vendors like Wishful River Soapery helps Dundalk native Dania Flores grow her soap business from social media and Etsy and display her all-natural, plant-based products.
“I just want people to know there’s a difference between soap and detergent,” Flores said. “Because conventional soap is pretty much detergents, so I just want them to know there’s a holistic approach.”
As the day carried on, attendees strolled through the park holding hands with their significant others while basking in the leisure of their event and shopping around the venue.
“It’s nice,” said Dundalk local George Dimmick, who came to the event with his family. “Its just great people over here to talk to.”
Outside of local exposure in Dundalk, the event has even garnered the attraction of some people from other parts of Maryland. Attendees like Wanda Davis from the Eastern Shore said the “beautiful tents” had caught her eye when she was driving by, prompting her to park her car and see what all the fuss was about.
“It’s beautiful, it’s peaceful, it’s calm and serene,” Davis said. “They have some great vendors and it’s been enlightening.”
Merchants in the Park also attracts small businesses from outside Dundalk, like Dee’s Delectable Dog Treats and Trulylulu Designs from Towson.
De Carla Harris, owner of Dee’s Delectable Dog Treats, said she was encouraged by friends and other vendors to come out and sell her homemade treats for man’s best friend.
“I already had my hands in making dog treats for my own dogs,” Harris said. “I said ‘Okay I’ll come out,’ so I started last year and it was a big hit and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
Outside of the business aspect of the event, Merchants in the Park allows for artists like Louisa Jenkins from Trulylulu Designs to showcase her work and keep alive her passion for creativity.
According to Jenkins, it was her first time participating and Merchants in the Park. She described the attendees as “very friendly” and said other vendors “have great things to sell”.
“Art really soothes me and helps me get through in this tough world we live in,” Jenkins said, “[The event] helps display my passion and get myself out there.”
