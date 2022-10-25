A shooting occurred on the intersection of Market Place and Shipping Place in Dundalk that left one man injured after being shot.
Police officers responded to the scene of the incident at approximately 7:15 p.m. where they located an adult male with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
“Right now I’m hearing a lot of shots in front of Walgreens, 29 Shipping Place. I’m getting a whole bunch of calls,” one dispatcher communicated to nearby officers.
According to a witness nearby, they heard “at least 10 [gunshots]” that were consistently fired by the intersection of Market Place and Shipping Place where the local Subway storefront stands.
The victim, then, ran northbound after being shot in the stomach and took cover at Big Boyz Pizza.
“He just came running down the street,” one witness said. “There was a lot of people up front and everybody started screaming ‘Get in here! Get in here!’ and a lot of people started running in [Big Boyz].”
One witness who called the police from inside the pizza shop said they “didn’t even know” the victim was shot until after paramedics came to treat his wound.
A police dispatcher described the male victim as “bleeding all over.”
Soon after, a K9 unit covered on the ground with a police helicopter hovering over Dundalk Village Shopping Center that made local residents feel uneasy and unsafe.
According to the police scanner monitoring the situation, officers allegedly chased the Black male suspect on-foot between Dundalk Liquors and Pinland Bowling Lanes.
Since the shooting, the Baltimore County Police Department has put out one press release relaying information of the incident that occurred Oct. 20.
Detectives continue to search for the suspect in this case, according to a press BCPD release.
It is suspected that officers found an alleged gun ditched behind the local Walgreens, but that has not been confirmed by county police.
Last week’s shooting has reminded Dundalk locals on how prevalent crime is in their community compared to others across the county.
Putting violent crime in-perspective, Dundalk has seen more crime compared to other communities in the county. According to data collected by BCSTAT, Dundalk has accounted for 9.4 percent of all crime in Baltimore County, the highest in the county.
In relation to the shooting that occurred last week, Dundalk has the second-highest rate for weapon law violations with an even 46 cases and 46 victims. The local southeastern community makes up 7 percent of the county’s weapon violations according to the county’s crime data.
Dundalk also has the highest crime rate in terms of assault offenses.
According to Baltimore County’s crime data, Dundalk has had over a thousand assault cases alone this year with almost 150 of those cases being aggravated assault.
These reported assault cases have accounted for approximately 1,478 victims in the area for this current year.
For drug-related crimes, Dundalk has the second-highest drug and narcotic offenses with 167 cases and 217 victims. Of those offenses, 89 percent come from the use and sale of drugs and narcotics.
As the scale of crime lowers, Dundalk still remains on top of all county neighborhoods when it comes to burglaries this year, and is the second-highest area where carjackings occur.
According to Baltimore County’s crime data, Dundalk currently has a total of 89 break-ins and accounts for almost 9 percent of the county’s burglary cases.
The town has also seen 91 carjackings this year and accounts for 8 percent of the county’s total cases for motor vehicle theft.
Still, last week’s shooting has left some residents worried and felt the incident was “too close to home.”
“I always thought it was decent enough area,” one Dundalk resident said a day after the shooting.
Anyone who may have information about last week’s shooting, or the individual who committed it, is asked to contact detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.