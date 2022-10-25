A shooting occurred on the intersection of Market Place and Shipping Place in Dundalk that left one man injured.
Police officers responded to the scene at approximately 7:15 p.m., where they located a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
“Right now I’m hearing a lot of shots in front of Walgreens, 29 Shipping Place, I’m getting a whole bunch of calls,” a 911 dispatcher communicated to nearby officers.
According to a witness, there were “at least 10 [gunshots]” fired by the intersection of Market Place and Shipping Place where the local Subway storefront stands.
The victim, then, ran northbound after being shot in the stomach and took cover at Big Boyz Pizza.
“He just came running down the street,” one witness said. “There was a lot of people up front and everybody started screaming ‘Get in here! Get in here!’ and a lot of people started running in.”
A witness who called the police from inside the pizza shop said they didn’t even know the victim was shot until after paramedics came to treat his wound.
Soon after, a K9 unit canvassed the area with a police helicopter hovering over Dundalk Village Shopping Center.
According to the police scanner monitoring the situation, officers chased a suspect on foot between Dundalk Liquors and Pinland Bowling Lanes.
Detectives continue to search for the suspect in this case, according to a press release by the Baltimore County Police Department.
Last week’s shooting reminded Dundalk locals that crime is unfortunately prevalent in our community compared to others across the county.
Putting violent crime in perspective, Dundalk has seen more crime compared to other communities in the county. In fact, Dundalk has accounted for 9.4 percent of all crime in Baltimore County, the highest in the county.
In relation to the shooting that occurred last week, Dundalk has the second-highest rate for weapon law violations with 46 cases and 46 victims. The local southeastern community makes up 7 percent of the county’s weapon violations, and 11.8 percent of assaults.
According to Baltimore County’s crime data, Dundalk has had over a thousand assault cases alone this year with almost 150 of those cases being aggravated assault.
These reported assault cases have accounted for approximately 1,478 victims in the area for this current year.
For drug-related crimes, Dundalk has the second-highest drug and narcotic offenses with 167 cases and 217 victims. Of those offenses, 89 percent come from the use and sale of drugs and narcotics.
Dundalk still remains on top of all county neighborhoods when it comes to burglaries this year, and is the second-highest area where carjackings occur.
According to Baltimore County’s crime data, Dundalk currently a total of 89 break-ins and accounts for almost 9 percent of the county’s burglary cases.
Dundalk has seen 91 carjackings this year and accounts for 8 percent of the county’s total cases for motor vehicle theft.
Still, last week’s shooting has left some residents worried and feeling the incident was “too close to home.”
“I always thought it was decent enough area,” one Dundalk resident said a day after the shooting.
Anyone who may have information about last week’s shooting, or the individual who committed it, are asked to contact VCU detectives at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward when submitting tips throughMetro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-756-2587.
Editor’s note: Witnesses to the shooting have requested to remain anonymous. Tip lines will also allow you to remain anonymous, and we encourage anyone with more information about the incident to reach out to investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.