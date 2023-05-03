Two musically talented students from Dundalk recently performed with concert ensembles at their college in Westminster, Maryland.
Paul Steinert, a student at McDaniel College, performed in the A Capella Ensemble on Monday, May 1 at the school’s Baker Memorial Chapel.
The group, called the TerrorTones, is the premier vocal ensemble at McDaniel College. They perform under the guidance of senior lecturer in music Kyle Engler with Peggy Brengle serving as collaborator.
The singers have been selected from the membership of the McDaniel College Choir and perform exclusively unaccompanied vocal music, including a wide variety of world music and vocal jazz.
Among the program’s selections were “Se Equivoco la Paloma” by Carlos Guastavino, “Gaelic Song of the Boatman” by Jean Finlayson, “A Quiet Place” by Ralph Carmichael, “TaReKiTa” by Reena Esmail, “My Romance” by Rodgers and Hart, “Almost Like Being in Love” by Lerner and Loewe, “What a Wonderful World” by Weiss and Thiele, “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond, “Love Shack” by The B-52’s, and “Take Me Home” by Pentatonix.
Steinert also participated in a concert from the college’s Student African Drum Ensemble on April 27. Danae Tates, another student from Dundalk, performed in the Drum Ensemble as well.
McDaniel College, formerly known as Western Maryland College, was founded in 1867 and its mascot is the Green Terror. For more information about McDaniel College, visit www.mcdaniel.edu.
