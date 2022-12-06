The Maryland Transportation Authority has extended the grace period for video tolls by two weeks. Beginning Dec. 15, unpaid video tolls will be referred to collections, and the MVA may suspend vehicle registrations for unpaid tolls.
The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board today approved a two-week extension of its Customer Assistance Plan, which for the past nine months has offered a civil penalty waiver grace period for Video Tolls.
To accommodate a last-minute rush and deliver on MDTA’s mission to provide premier customer service, the board voted to extend the waiver grace period deadline by two weeks to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The approval comes after high participation and last-minute rush this week at MDTA customer service centers and the call center. While the Customer Assistance Plan has been in place for nine months, unfortunately, many customers have waited until the very end to take advantage of the opportunity to pay their outstanding Video Tolls without penalty.
ALL DRIVERS SHOULD NOTE: On Thursday, Dec. 15, toll debt referrals to Central Collection Unit (CCU) for collections actions and to the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) for vehicle registration suspensions will resume, and all Video Tolls AND civil penalties are due based on their printed due dates. If customers with outstanding video tolls fail to reconcile their balances, they will be unable to register vehicles with MDOT MVA.
Throughout the nine-month Customer Assistance Plan, the goal of the MDTA has been to collect outstanding video tolls – not impose civil penalties. As of November 29, $151 million in civil penalties had been waived for approximately 773,000 drivers and businesses that paid their outstanding Video Tolls.
For every Video Toll transaction paid in full while the plan is in place, the corresponding civil penalty is waived. The Customer Assistance Plan is not toll forgiveness, nor is it an elimination of tolls owed. The MDTA encourages drivers to pay every outstanding toll they can to have the associated civil penalties waived and have their toll and civil penalty debts reduced. Customers with unpaid Video Tolls can pay by the following methods:
Visit Find My Tolls and find tolls using the notice mailing number(s) or by checking all license plates for all recent addresses. Payment methods include:
Mailing the bottom portion of the notice(s) along with your check/money order (do not send cash) payable to: Maryland Transportation Authority, P.O. Box 12853, Philadelphia, PA 19176-0853
Use the automated call system 24/7 at 1-866-320-9995 (select Option 1 for Notice of Toll Due, then enter the mailing number on the notice when prompted).
Visit an in-person Customer Service Center to drop off the bottom portion of the notice(s) along with your check/money order (do not send cash) in designated drop boxes.
