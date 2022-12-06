Toll collection begins Dec. 15

The Maryland Transportation Authority has extended the grace period for video tolls by two weeks. Beginning Dec. 15, unpaid video tolls will be referred to collections, and the MVA may suspend vehicle registrations for unpaid tolls.

 File photo

The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Board today approved a two-week extension of its Customer Assistance Plan, which for the past nine months has offered a civil penalty waiver grace period for Video Tolls.

To accommodate a last-minute rush and deliver on MDTA’s mission to provide premier customer service, the board voted to extend the waiver grace period deadline by two weeks to 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

