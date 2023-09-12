Del. Rick Metzgar recently presented businessman Alvin Lewis Sr. with a citation for his impact and involvement in the community. Lewis, the owner of Aerus Electrolux in Essex, is deeply involved in the Turner Station community.
Del. Ric Metzgar recently presented local entrepreneur Alvin Lewis with a citation for his community involvement and impact.
Lewis, who is deeply involved in the Turner Station community, owns Aerus Electrolux in Essex. His wife, Rachel, contributed an article outlining his legacy, impact, values, community involvement, business success and more:
Alvin Lewis, Sr. has left an impressive mark on his community, family, and the business world. With a wealth of experience, he’s not only a successful business owner but also a devoted husband, father, and community servant.
Early Life and Values:
Born on May 27, 1958, in Baltimore, Maryland, Alvin Lewis, Sr. grew up valuing community connections. His time at Dundalk High School fostered a passion for sports, particularly basketball and tennis.
Community Involvement:
Alvin’s commitment to community service began early. He started by coaching tennis, basketball, and baseball in the Turner Station Community where he was raised. His dedication later led to the creation of an annual 76ers cookout for Turner Station, as well as volunteering at First Apostolic Faith Gospel Tabernacle.
Sales and Business Success:
In 1982, Alvin entered sales as a consultant with Electrolux. His customer-focused approach and diligence led him to own his franchise, Aerus Electrolux. Connecting with clients and offering tailored solutions became his forte.
Leadership and Achievement:
As owner of Al’s Floorcare, Inc., Alvin’s leadership shines. With over 41 years as a healthy home consultant, he’s achieved top sales within his company and earned numerous awards.
Impact and Legacy:
Alvin’s philanthropy and community service have inspired many. His business legacy is built on excellence, integrity, and customer-centric values.
In Conclusion:
Alvin Lewis, Sr. exemplifies the harmony between business success and community commitment. His journey underscores the strength of determination, hard work, and a compassionate heart.
