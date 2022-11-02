Delegate Ric Metzgar (R-6) has signed a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan requesting the state continue control and oversight under the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The 100-year-old Back River facility like the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment plant, Loch Raven Reservoir, Liberty Reservoir, and Prettyboy Reservoir in Baltimore County are all maintained and operated by Baltimore City.

