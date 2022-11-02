The Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant’s anaerobic digesters are seen in this file photo. The Maryland Department of the Environment took over control of the plant from the Baltimore City government earlier this year because of severe mismanagement.
Delegate Ric Metzgar (R-6) has signed a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan requesting the state continue control and oversight under the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The 100-year-old Back River facility like the Patapsco Wastewater Treatment plant, Loch Raven Reservoir, Liberty Reservoir, and Prettyboy Reservoir in Baltimore County are all maintained and operated by Baltimore City.
The Back River plant has received millions of dollars of state money for upgrades and improvements and the facility has been faulty and subject to fines for not being in compliance for over a year.
This has led to thousands of gallons of raw sewage going into Back River with high levels of PH and bacteria which resulted in the growth of phragmites which are invasive grasses which rob the water and wildlife of nutrients. During the summer, people were warned not to swim or have contact with the water.
Delegate Metzgar has toured the facility and had meetings with plant officials to discuss the health and safety of the plant. He also made announced and unannounced visits to the plant and also talked with other community leaders who have a background with environmental issues.
Recently, the Back River plant has been within required levels which is why Delegate Metzgar has urged the governor to have the state continue control and oversight of the plant.
