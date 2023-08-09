Low-lying waterfront communities like Turner Station are hit the hardest during a storm. Because the pipes in Turner Station’s storm drain system have no slope, the area is vulnerable to flooding during heavy rain.
Photo by Ben Terzi
A fallen tree branch sits on a downed power line after Monday’s storm.
A heavy thunderstorm Monday night shut down activities countywide, downed tree branches and powerlines, and left thousands of people without electricity.
The whole region was placed under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. — meaning that a tornado could form but wasn’t an imminent threat.
A spokesperson for Baltimore Gas and Electric, the state’s largest power utility, called the destruction of the storm “catastrophic.”
“This is damage that if you worked in electric distribution at BGE for your entire career, you may see it once,” Nick Alexopulos said at a news conference Monday night.
The storm didn’t last long though, and the summer weather cycle continues — a week of hot, humid days until the humidity breaks into a downpour, then hangs in the air again. The National Weather Service says we’re likely to see more showers in Dundalk this week.
Out of an abundance of caution and because of the inclement weather (which can make travel especially difficult in more rural parts of the county), Baltimore County closed all activities, libraries, parks and other facilities at 5 p.m. Monday. The county council held its meeting virtually, and BCPS canceled all afternoon and evening activities.
Damage was more severe in other parts of the state like Westminster, where the governor made a visit to survey the damage.
In Westminster, Maryland, dozens of vehicles were trapped amid a string of power lines that fell like dominoes onto a highway. No injuries were reported. Utility crews turned off the electricity to the power lines, and the 33 adults and 14 children in the vehicles were able to get out safety, Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler said at a news conference Tuesday.
First responders and others worked as a team and saved lives Monday night, Gov. Wes Moore said.
“There were people who were stuck and stranded in cars who were able to sleep in their own beds last night,” the governor said.
