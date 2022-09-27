Two county schools were evacuated last week as authorities took into custody a husband and wife charged with building an explosive bomb. Mount Airy resident Joseph Vickery, 43, and his wife, Kristen, face criminal charges in connection to the explosive device that was found in the area around Pine Grove Middle School, as well as making materials for homemade bombs in Woodlawn. According to court documents, Joseph Vickery has eight charges alone that include manufacturing a destructive device, illegal possession of a loaded fire arm and drug possession with intent to distribute. Police said Kristen Vickery warned her mother, Kimberly, about Joseph’s plan through text messages and photographs. “And [I don’t know] what psycho (expletive) he is planning,” Kristin Vickery said through text. “I saw him looking up how to [make] flash bang, bombs, he has a gun and a crossbow he just bought more.” According to charging documents, the photographs that were sent to Kimberly include: - A large stainless steel pot on a portable electric hot plate. The pot contained a “cloudy liquid with blue particles floating in it.” - A strainer in a bathtub containing “blue granules.” - Joseph Vickery carrying a plastic bucket in a hotel room - A bag of Scotts Turf builder Ultrafeed Upon receiving the texts and photos in question, Kimberly reported them to the Mount Airy Police Department. However, there was one problem: Joseph Vickery and his wife did not have fixed addresses and have been staying at different hotels around Columbia, according to police. According to court documents, the local police in Mount Airy then contacted the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, where Howard County Police was granted an “emergency ping” on Joseph Vickery’s cell phone to locate his whereabouts. Pinning his location at Rodeway Inn located at 1654 Whitehead Court in Woodlawn, police waited until Tuesday morning to survey the motel with Joseph Vickery’s car no where in sight. Police said they saw his wife leaving the hotel room to throw away receipts with purchases for two propane tanks, a coffee grinder, adhesive, caulk gun and a radio-controlled car. After geolocating Joseph Vickery’s phone, they found him in the parking lot of Pine Grove Middle School and arrested him at 11:30 a.m. According to police, they identified an explosive devise on the floor on Joseph Vickery’s pickup truck when they detained them. “While being debriefed, Joseph Vickery advised officers that there was an explosive device inside of his vehicle,” the court document said. Baltimore County’s Hazardous Device Team neutralized the explosive device found in Vickery’s truck. According to Joseph Vickery, the school was not the target and he planned to detonate the homemade bomb in a “remote area.” Kristin Vickery was also later charged with drug possession with intent to distribute. Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) responded to the incident with extreme caution and reassurance that the safety of students is a top priority. “Out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Baltimore County Police Department (BCPD), we evacuated students to Pine Grove Elementary School,” a letter from BCPS stated. School officials transported students and staff from Pine Grove Middle School to Parkville High School to be reunited with their families, while students and staff from Pine Grove Elementary School had to be taken to Loch Raven due to road closures and traffic congestion. Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski responded to the events that transpired by promising to continue make investments to keep students and school staff safe. “It’s why we are working with Superintendent Williams and BCPS to invest more in our school resource officers—why we’re investing more in counselors and it’s why we’re investing in infrastructure to keep our staff, students and families safe,” Olszewski said.
Two county schools were evacuated last week as authorities took into custody a husband and wife charged with building an explosive bomb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.