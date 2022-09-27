DUNDALK — Flagship Cinemas has always been a staple in the community, and it’s adding a new attraction to set it apart.
Whether it’s families going to see the new Pixar movie with the kids, teenagers looking for a night out or even couples dragging their partner to watch yet another rom-com starring whoever and whatchamacallit, Flagship Cinemas has everything they need.
However, the local movie theater has included another facet of entertainment to their Dundalk location: FPX Events Live — considermovie showing room #4no more!
According to Flagship Cinemas, FPX Events draws from a Vegas-style production approach to hosting live acts that include magic shows, stand-up comedy, music and even dramatic plays.
The roots of FPX Events comes from a simple idea to provide live entertainment for any local patrons who wish to get away from the monotony of everyday and be delighted with top-notch talent.
“We want it to be an experience from the time you enter the lobby all the way back to getting into the event space,” said Flagship Premium Cinemas co-founder Paul Wenger. “We wanted people to get excited.”
The live-action auditorium comes with 400 cushioned seats and a state-of-the-art lighting system to make any act dazzle the crowd.
Director of Operations of FPX Events Zach Wenger, Paul’s nephew, says the idea to install a live performance stage came after hosting fundraisers the live performance facility began as a passion project during initial lockdown of the 2020 pandemic.
Movie theaters were among the hardest-hit businesses during that first lockdown, however, both Paul and Zach Wenger took time to start working on something that can bring people together after being cooped up in their homes for more than a year.
“We knew we could do a couple things,” Zach Wenger said. “We could sit around and feel sorry for ourselves, or we could make the best of the situation.”
From there, both Wengers and their team put in the work to remodel and construct a live-action stage during that entire year of 2020.
Fast forward one year and FPX Events was ready to launch in 2021, hosting a slew of events from rock concerts to nonprofit fundraisers.
Both Paul and Zach Wenger feel as though Dundalk has historically been neglected of entertainment venues and are looking to change that notion.
“It proves that you don’t have to just be Hunt Valley or Towson or White Marsh to have businesses thrive,” Paul said.
According to Paul Wenger, his idea to include a live performance stage in Dundalk was met with criticism from others who saw Dundalk as a “substandard market” — criticism that offended him at the time.
“I know that if you provide a good quality product in a highly populated area, you’re going to do well,” Paul said.
FPX Events Live now looks to the Halloween season to be the central theme of many events. From their Munsters Movie Event set for Saturday, Oct. 1 to their Haunted and Hungry fear fest coming Oct. 6, FPX is more than ready for the spooky season.
However, their highlighted event for October even has a local spin to it. Premiering Oct. 8, comes the first-ever live production from Baltimore’s own National Edgar Allan Poe Theatre, “Blood, Sweat and Fears.”
“Blood, Sweat and Fears” features magic and mayhem with suspenseful dramatization of famous Edgar Allen Poe stories such as “Berenice,” “The Predicament” and “The Tell-Tale Heart.”
“There is no way on earth that we could’ve afforded such a beautiful place without the support and cooperation that we’re getting for FPX Events,” said Alex Zavistovich, president of The Edgar Allan Poe Theatre. “I can’t say enough about them.”
Zavistovich says Dundalk is such an interesting place in the sense of its small-town vibe that is in close proximity with Baltimore City — a perfect place to memorialize Edgar Allen Poe.
