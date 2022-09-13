New Public Safety Scholarships announced at CCBC Dundalk

CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitas (left), County Executive John Olszewski (right) and County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt (far-right) stand with scholarship recipients Clifton Diaz (middle) and Amber Staines (far left).

 Photo by Ben Terzi

DUNDALK — Last Friday, officials from the Community College of Baltimore County gathered at the Dundalk campus to announce new scholarships centered on public safety.

The scholarships are sponsored by the AT&T Foundation, which pledged a total of $50,000 for students enrolled in the Criminal Justice program.

