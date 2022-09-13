New Public Safety Scholarships announced at CCBC Dundalk

DUNDALK — Last Friday, officials from the Community College of Baltimore County gathered at the Dundalk campus to announce new scholarships centered on public safety.
The scholarships are sponsored by the AT&T Foundation, which pledged a total of $50,000 for students enrolled in the Criminal Justice program.
The AT&T Public Safety Scholarships looks to provide financial aid of up to $750 to reduce tuition costs, fees, books and other expenses for students enrolled in the Criminal Justice Studies program at CCBC.
Over a two- to three-year period, this scholarship will benefit at least 65 students, across three campuses.
At the special event on the Dundalk campus, school leadership along with county and state officials spoke to the scholarship recipients and their families.
“One of the reasons why I really love being the president of the Community College of Baltimore County is that on almost any day something amazing is happening,” CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis said. “That’s really what we’re doing here today — celebrating another amazing gift from another amazing partnership.”
The Community College of Baltimore County has a number of partnerships with several law enforcement agencies including Baltimore County Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police, Maryland Transportation Authority Police and Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
Now, the AT&T Foundation will be added to the list of public safety partnerships for the community college, as it looks to prepare the future first responders.
“We are grateful to AT&T for this generous grant to benefit our first responders,” President Kurtinitis said. “CCBC is proud to be able to assist with the educational journey of those who serve and protect our community.”
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski was also in attendance as he discussed the “life-changing opportunities” at the Community College of Baltimore County.
Olszewski talked about how local community colleges are the “building blocks” of providing county residents a pathway to better chances in life. The county executive also addressed his priority to make college eduction more accessible to all.
“We never stop looking for ways we can invest in our community college system in Baltimore County and to expand that access to higher education or job-training skills,” Olszewski said.
Baltimore County Police Commissioner Melissa Hyatt spoke at the event, offering words of encouragement and praise toward scholarship recipients Amber Staines and Clifton Diaz, who were also in attendance.
Community college students can earn academic credits as they attend these police academies and complete their specified training classes.
Under CCBC policy, recruits earn a certificate in Criminal Justice Studies and complete 40 to 57 credits.
“Speaking as someone who has come up in this profession, we can’t come up in this profession and be successful by ourselves without help,” Hyatt said. “Personally, I was really fortunate to get assistance with tuition for both of my degrees — so, this is an exceptional opportunity for members of our agency.”
Both scholarship recipients were overjoyed in attendance, as they look to advance their professional careers in public safety.
Recipient Amber Staines is already a county police officer at the Towson Precinct 6. Officer Staines says this scholarship will help her focus more on schoolwork and work less hectic hours.
“I am sincerely honored to have been selected as a recipient for the AT&T Public Safety Scholarship,” Staines said.
Meanwhile, Clifton Diaz was overcome with emotion at the event as he looks to advance from being a cadet and work at the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
For any additional information on the scholarship, including eligibility requirements, contact Melissa McDermott Lane at mlane2@ccbcmd.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.