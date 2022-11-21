Last Friday, Nov. 18, Baltimore County officials unveiled its new revitalization project for Turner Station that looks to bring environmental benefits and self expression from the community.
Expanding Turner Station’s tree canopy, Baltimore County planted approximately 140 trees as part of a “Witness Trees” public art project to the Lyon Homes neighborhood of Turner Station.
Along with community members and partners, County Executive Johnny Olszewski invested $250,000 towards Turner Station’s reforestation project that looks to bring public art to transform the Lyon Homes.
The project will be called Heritage Grove that will include a tree-lined path with “storyboards and benches,” reflecting on the history of Turner Station.
The “Witness Trees” is the completed first phase of the project where the environmental initiative hopes to combat local climate change that also adorns and improves the community.
According to a county press release, Baltimore County’s Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability (DEPS) dedicated $95,000 to plant 140 canopy trees through a Chesapeake Bay Trust grant that is part of the statewide 5 Million Trees for Maryland initiative.
“We celebrate Turner Station as one of our most historic communities and look forward to the space being created, which will feature 140 new trees along with original, local storyboards reflecting the character of the neighborhood, as a destination for people to reflect and interact with nature for years to come,” Olszewski said. “I thank all of our partners for their collaboration on this project and look forward to continuing our work on a variety of other initiatives in the Turner Station community moving forward.”
However, a project like Heritage Grove echoes the County’s work to bring neighboring community’s input to design tailor-made visions made for specific area.
According to a county press release, the Witness Trees project is “a multi-year effort to increase Turner Station’s climate resiliency and highlight the area’s rich heritage.”
The County also says that future phases of project are suppose to support the Turner Station Conservation Teams in leadership and strategic planning.
Partners for the Heritage Grove project include a list of local community organizations such as the Turner Station Conservation Teams, Union Baptist Church of Turner Station, Lyon Homes/Henrietta Lacks Village, Greater Baltimore Wilderness Coalition and The Nature Conservancy.
“The trees we plant here will do what they do best – combat climate change, add beauty, clean the air, cool streets and homes and hopefully stand for generations to come,” said Turner Station Conservation Teams Vice-President Michael Thompson. “These trees will help preserve our environmental and public health as well as our rich history.”
Turner Station’s new project is another example of the County’s progress on reforestation, while also working to accomplish more goals for future endeavors.
In the past four years, the county’s DEPS has planted over thousands of trees in both rural and urban areas throughout the county. This comes as Olszewski launched a tree equity program called Operation ReTree Baltimore County, where the program looks to expand the tree canopy in the urban communities most in need.
County officials say their plan is to plant 1,000 new trees in underserved neighborhoods between the spring and fall of 2023, and add 1,000 street side trees in the same year.
According to the County, officials will plant more street trees in one year than the past eight years combined, between the two programs.
The County’ says the goal is to “achieve and maintain a 50 percent tree canopy Countywide and within the three drinking water reservoirs by the year 2025.”
“With public art and signage created from residents’ storytelling sessions that will educate and inspire people, the trees will stand as witnesses to maintain our legacy,” Thompson said.
