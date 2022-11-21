Last Friday, Nov. 18, Baltimore County officials unveiled its new revitalization project for Turner Station that looks to bring environmental benefits and self expression from the community.

Expanding Turner Station’s tree canopy, Baltimore County planted approximately 140 trees as part of a “Witness Trees” public art project to the Lyon Homes neighborhood of Turner Station.

