With 2022 concluding over the weekend, it is imperative to reflect on the many stories that have shaped the community throughout a year of recovery from unprecedented times. Through both prosperities and hardships the community of Dundalk has resiliently carried on to support each other and look forward to the new year.

Just when 2022 had kicked off in January, tensions between the state government and Baltimore City Public Works began to boil as Maryland environmental regulators filed a lawsuit against the city that claimed the city-managed Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant had polluted Back River and Bear Creek.