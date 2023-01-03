Ongoing discussions surrounding state oversight of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant (above) was a hot-button issue for the duration of 2022. Maryland Environmental Services took control of the facility back in March due to “catastrophic mismanagement.”
The Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant’s anaerobic digesters are seen in this file photo. Last year, the Maryland Environmental Service took over operational control of the plant and brought it back into compliance with environmental standards. Many residents will remember a particularly foul smell that lingered for a few weeks while workers were cleaning the “golden eggs.”
THANKS TO THE INDEPENDENCE DAY COMMITTEE: After pulling off one of the year’s most anticipated events, the Dundalk Independence Day Committee enjoyed a relaxing evening of social activity at The Poplar. Planning is already underway for Independence Day 2023.
GET BACK TO DUNDALK FOOTBALL: In October, the Dundalk Owls faced off against the Patapsco Patriots in “The Battle of Merritt Boulevard.” After winning 12-0, the Owls went on to compete in the state championship tournament until falling to the Arundel Wildcats in the semi-final round. In this picture, Owls’ wide-receiver Carson Ethington outruns Patriots’ outside linebacker Marlon Pitter Jr. after catching the ball.
In 2022, we celebrated the first anniversary of the ‘Ask Stacy’ column. Stacy Hurley is seen here in attendance at the Dundalk Heritage Fair, where the Dundalk High School Alumni Association is ready to reconnect classmates.
A row of historic-model fire trucks drives through Shipping Place for the 88th Dundalk Independence Day Parade on July 4, 2022.
Photo by Ben Terzi
FILE PHOTO
In November 2022, community leaders in Turner Station, along with County Executive John Olszewski, planted the final Witness Tree to complete Phase 1 of Heritage Grove.
Photo by Ben Terzi
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. addresses the crowd during his second inaugural speech on Monday, Dec. 5., at Goucher College.
Courtesy of the Baltimore County Government
FILE PHOTO
Standing center in front of the Optimist Club banner, 2021 Citizen of the Year Jessica Lilli (left) and 2021 Humanitarian of the Year Mary Branch (right) pose with former award winners.
Photo by Ben Terzi
Community members and first responders gathered in Dundalk’s Heritage Park for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
PHOTO BY CONNOR BOLINDER
Submitted by Roy Moreland
PhotoS by Ben Terzi
The 2021 Watersedge Festival was a big hit — with a car show and carnival rides everyone had a blast. Proceeds from the annual festival benefit the Watersedge Recreation Council.
Photo by Ben Terzi
With 2022 concluding over the weekend, it is imperative to reflect on the many stories that have shaped the community throughout a year of recovery from unprecedented times. Through both prosperities and hardships the community of Dundalk has resiliently carried on to support each other and look forward to the new year.
Just when 2022 had kicked off in January, tensions between the state government and Baltimore City Public Works began to boil as Maryland environmental regulators filed a lawsuit against the city that claimed the city-managed Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant had polluted Back River and Bear Creek.
This would go on to spark an ongoing debacle between both governments that saw state officials take over operational oversight at the Back River plant, where county residents and representatives pleaded to Gov. Hogan to have state services remain at the plant. As the plant was brought back into environmental compliance, the agreement between the state and Baltimore City government expired on Dec. 31.
This year marked new developments and economic projects at Tradepoint Atlantic and Sparrows Point. German automaker BMW had formally opened at 75,000-square-foot warehouse that looked to house 10,000 luxury cars every year.
Pushing onto February, energy company US Wind announced that the company would bring steel fabrication back to Sparrows Point as production is planned to begin in 2024. Not only this initiative would bring jobs to local communities, but also be a remembrance of that longtime economic powerhouse, the Bethlehem Steel factory that closed in 2012.
Construction is scheduled for early 2023 and the factory is expected to start production by mid-2024.
Last year, also marked a return to normalcy with spring festivities like the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Easter Parade. At last year’s Easter Parade Dundalk residents “shared in the joy, spirit and presence of others with an Easter parade through the community and egg hunt on April 10 at Watersedge Park.”
Speaking of parades, the ever-cherished tradition of the Dundalk Independence Day Parade continued for the 88th year in a row that further emphasized the community’s resilience of pandemic hardships.
Droves of people, both locals and out-of-towners, watched as over 150 festive floats cruised through the neighborhood to celebrate the American holiday.
It was also announced in the middle of last summer that The Dundalk Eagle had hired a new editorial staff in efforts to efficiently cover the community. Executive Editor Jonathan Carter officially hired Demetrius Dillard as the editor of The Avenue News, followed by the hiring of Connor Bolinder as editor of The Dundalk Eagle, last June.
Local political campaigns heated up in the middle of last summer before primaries that pitted incumbents against opposing challengers after the results were certified. Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski would go onto to retain his position against Republican challenger Pat McDonough in November, just as Baltimore County Councilman Todd Crandell defeated Democratic nominee Justin Holliday.
The race for the state’s governor was called for Democratic candidate Wes Moore, who defeated Republican Dan Cox with more than 60 percent of the vote compared to Cox’s 35 percent.
Last year’s summer concluded with teacher vacancies dominating headlines before the school semester started. With one week before classes began, Baltimore County Public Schools had to fill 400 teacher vacancies, according to school officials. TABCO President Cindy Sexton cited stagnant pay, heavy workload and a lack of respect towards educators as reasons for such a sustained shortage.
It was not long before Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski announced that county educators were to be given a three percent cost-of-living adjustment, one-time bonuses and a salary step increase, last September, in an attempt to help retain teachers to public schools.
Around the same time, The Dundalk Eagle published a report of “jaw-dropping” incidents of youth violence at General John Stricker Middle School. Multiple students and their families came forward with testimonies on how other kids threatened “to tase girls and rape them in the bathroom,” among other issues of bullying, fighting and harassment.
Baltimore County Public Schools officials generally say that incidents of violence and bullying are down, and encourage parents and students to report these incidents with a formal written statement. Though school officials cannot comment on specific incidents, parents across the county demanded BCPS to have more transparency in disciplinary processes — a topic that is still an ongoing issue.
And, as the year started to come to a close, the Millers Island neighborhood celebrated their 100th anniversary as a community that the County Executive presented an official citation that designated Oct. 8 to be Millers Island Day throughout Baltimore County.
New developments in other communities sparked restorative projects like the “Witness Trees” public art project in the Lyon Homes neighborhood of Turner Station. Expanding Turner Station’s tree canopy, Baltimore County planted approximately 140 trees to bring environmental benefits and self expression from the community. The Olszewski administration has announced plans to plant at least 2,000 new trees in historically underserved communities across the county this year.
Through trials and tribulations, Dundalk has had a busy year filled with progress and emphasizing an aspect of togetherness that will continue onto the new year in 2023.