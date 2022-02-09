Sparrows Point High School’s girls’ basketball team is on a roll.
The lady Pointers racked up their twelfth win of the season this week, beating Eastern Tech 58-43 on Tuesday on the way to their third-to-last regular season game against Owings Mills on Friday.
“At this point, I think we’ve beat the school record,” coach Sarah Hazelton said last Wednesday, at the team’s away game against Dundalk High School. The Pointers won that night, 59-4 against the Owls.
It’s a comeback from the Pointer girls’ last run, before COVID-19 canceled the 2020-2021 winter sports season.
A few months before the pandemic changed the world, the Pointers finished the regular season with 17 losses and one win during Hazelton’s first year coaching the team.
The 2019-2020 Pointers proceeded to make two upsets against the second- and third-seeded teams in the region during the playoffs, but lost in the regional finals.
That was in March 2020.
Hazelton attributed the current lady Pointers’ success to a well-melding combination of experienced faces, a handful of new ballers and a few stand-out players.
She shouted out senior Mia Caruso, who played for rival Eastern Technical High School during the last basketball season, junior Molly Shelley, who helped carry the Pointers to their playoff wins in 2020, and sophomore Myah Hazelton, the coach’s daughter, who has racked up experience shooting hoops her whole life. She also has the advantage of height, measuring 6 feet and 4 inches.
Also driving the Pointers’ comeback are returning seniors Ava Johnson, Bailey Arnett and Jordan Wood, who played for the Pointers during their freshman and sophomore years. Back then, the Pointer girls were a younger team, with no seniors and only four players returning in the 2019-2020 season.
Now, over half of the teammates are seniors. And the experience seems to be paying off.
This season, the Pointer girls have only lost to their two toughest competitors— Hereford High School, which holds a 10-1 record this season, and Pikesville High School, whose Panthers won the last state girls’ basketball championship game in 2019.
And with only a few games left before seeding for the regional tournaments, it would appear the Pointers, the Panthers and the Bulls may see each other in the playoffs.
The Pointers’ boys team holds a 6-6 record so far. Across Bear Creek, the Owls’ girls’ basketball team held a 0-11 record, and Patapsco High School held a 1-9 record prior to their games after press time on Wednesday.