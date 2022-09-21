On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Back River Restoration Committee held its 15th annual Rockfishing Tournament for local fishermen and residents.
Fishing lines dropped in the water as early as 6:41 a.m. just as the sun began to rise; however, everyone had to submit their catch by 3 p.m. that afternoon. The event commenced at West Shore Yacht Center in Essex, as boats lined up throughout Back River to measure up their catchings.
Past the food ticket stands and outside dining area stood a long pier where Back River volunteers scaled every boat’s biggest catch. A total of 60 fishing boats participated in the event, with every boat’s captain having to pay an entry fee of $275.
All proceeds from the rock fishing tournament will go toward the Back River Restoration Committee’s (BRRC) future projects and clean-ups.
“It’s our longest event,” BRRC project manager Desiree Greaver said. “It’s always such a fun event and it’s one of our largest-grossing events, so the funds raised helps us to do so much throughout the year.”
This year’s annual rockfishing tournament had a somberness to it, as BRRC members dedicated the event to the late former chairman of the committee, Larry Farinetti, before stepping down in 2019. Larry Farinetti first organized the rockfishing tournament in 2007, as it continues to this very day.
His wife, Sue Farinetti, is the treasurer of BRRC and mended the ticket stands last Saturday. Gone but will never be forgotten, BRRC rolled out a tribute banner for Larry Farinetti and took a moment of silence for their beloved member, chairman and dear friend, most importantly.
“He was a good man,” Sue Farinetti said. “Saturday was hard for me and they were so nice and did that banner for Larry and that was a surprise—Mike Burt [current BRRC chairman] even gave a toast at the end of the fishing tournament for Larry.”
Fishermen of all ages along with children and teenagers mustered up their best sea legs, as massive rock fishes were slammed onto the measure table.
The smell of dead fish was so present, permeating through the pier, it would remind anyone of that old mafioso saying. Regardless, boats of all sizes cruised next to the pier as volunteers helped tie on and off the wooden docks.
“We’re here for a good time and we won a good time,” said three-year tournament participant John Mapp. “That’s what we come here for and to donate to the Back River for cleaning up.”
At 3:30 p.m., the biggest rockfish was measured in at 37 and 1/16 inches and caught by Captain Todd Newman. Captain Bill DeCarlo took second place with his rockfish being measured at 35 and 5/8 inches. The third-place victory went to Captain Ben Buttion with his rockfish having the length of 34 and a quarter inch.
The guaranteed prizes were listed at $3,500 for first place with the second place winner being awarded $1,500 and third place was given $1,000.
For the rest of event, tournament participants and BRRC members held an afterparty filled with country and rock music, and delicious food prepared by BRRC volunteers.