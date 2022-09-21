On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Back River Restoration Committee held its 15th annual Rockfishing Tournament for local fishermen and residents.

Fishing lines dropped in the water as early as 6:41 a.m. just as the sun began to rise; however, everyone had to submit their catch by 3 p.m. that afternoon. The event commenced at West Shore Yacht Center in Essex, as boats lined up throughout Back River to measure up their catchings.