Baltimore County government offices, including Department of Health and Human Services clinics and county senior centers, will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23; Monday, Dec. 26; and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 in recognition of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
Towson Loop and CountyRide service will not operate on Monday, Dec. 26 or Monday, Jan. 2.
All branches of the Baltimore County Public Library will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Jan. 2. Library branches will be open with normal business hours on New Year’s Eve.
Parking meters will be free on Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), Monday Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, but must be fed on Saturday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve).
There will be no trash or recycling collection on Saturday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve); Monday, Dec. 26; or Monday, Jan. 2, and drop-off centers will be closed. Collection will occur on Friday, Dec. 23 and drop-off centers will be open.
Residents are reminded that these holidays will follow the county’s “slide” schedule for make-up collection days. All trash and recycling curbside collections scheduled on or after Monday, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2 will shift and occur one day later that week:
Monday collections shift to Tuesday
Tuesday collections shift to Wednesday
Wednesday collections shift to Thursday
Thursday collections shift to Friday
Friday collections shift to Saturday
For addresses on a twice-per-week trash schedule, the first trash collection during the holiday week will occur one day later than normal (per the rules above), and the second trash collection will not occur. Drop-off centers will be open with normal hours on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Collection schedules are available on the Bureau of Solid Waste Management’s website and the free BaltCoGo mobile app, and may also be requested by calling 410-887-2000.
New 2023 calendars will be mailed to residents, and available for download online starting in January.