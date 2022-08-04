With the primary results beginning to indicate winners in close races, both state and county candidates who gained nominations prepare to persuade voters for the general election in November.
Locally, the primary results for Baltimore County Executive show incumbent John Olszewski Jr. facing Republican challenger Pat McDonough in the general election.
McDonough has criticized the current county executive, labeling his time in office as “radical left leadership.” The conservative radio host said he plans to run an aggressive campaign against Olszewski while addressing the “major fear” he says that local voters have that Baltimore County is headed in a “dangerous” direction.
“I will not allow Baltimore County to become another failure like Baltimore City,” McDonough said.
Olszewski said he was not a political radical, referring to his record of working across party lines with other elected officials.
“In this race, there’s only one candidate with radical policies and it’s Pat McDonough,” Olszewski said. “You can look at our record whether it was on school construction, common sense gun safety legislation, police reform, balancing our budgets, investing in recreational parks — everything we’ve done, we’ve brought the community to the table.”
McDonough’s agenda emphasizes public safety and the “growing crime problem,” and he promises to replace current Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt.
The county has seen a rise in crime in certain neighborhoods and communities, similar to nationwide trends in recent years. In 2021, Baltimore County recorded over 20,000 violent crime offenses compared to 9,000 violent crime offenses recorded so far this year, according to crime data.
McDonough showed this aggressive strategy during a town hall that was held to inform Middle River residents on the drive-by shooting that had taken place last week. When the floor was open to questions from the community, McDonough used his time to make a speech for his campaign and discuss policing issues.
Olszewski said he created programs like the Open Budget platform that allows residents to view the county’s budget to every individual check, and introduced the BCSTAT program that documents crime and opioid records in an open data dashboard.
To address the problem of crime, Olszewski said he introduced legislation like the SAFE Act that requires gun retailers to install security measures to curtail firearm store robberies, and the SMART Policing Act which bans officers from using chokeholds.
In Dundalk’s county council district, District 7, Republican incumbent Todd Crandell will run against Democratic challenger Justin Holliday.
“I’m honored that our constituents appreciate the work that we’ve done over the past seven and a half years,” Crandell said in a statement regarding his primary victory. “I think the vote totals that and we’re certainly pleased with the results.”
Crandell defeated his party’s challenger Donna Eve Sekora in a landslide victory of holding 72 percent of the votes tallied. The District 7 councilman remains steadfast that his legislative work “certainly doesn’t end” regardless of the upcoming general election in November.
Crandell underlines his efforts in expanding economic development in his district, citing the investments made by Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point that created new jobs.
“One of the highlights of our upcoming campaign will be through my efforts and advocacy that we have seen billions of dollars of public and private investment come into the community in various forms,” Crandell said.
During his tenure in office, Crandell also voted against both the SMART Policing Act and SAFE Act introduced by Olszewski.
Holliday, a special education teacher and the Democratic nominee for District 7’s council seat, ran unopposed for his party nomination and plans to run on a platform that focuses on the district’s position in the opioid crisis as well as many issues facing the community.
“Crime is up, the opioid crisis is still running on,” Holliday said. “I’m a teacher here in Baltimore County, so teacher improvement and retention is a big one — we keep losing teachers year after year,”
However, Holliday’s biggest issue on his list is the impact that the ongoing opioid crisis is having on District 7. It is a topic that Holliday holds personally after losing his father to opioid addiction.
Neighborhoods in District 7 such as Dundalk, Essex, Sparrows Point, Edgemere and Rosedale has seen a total of over 2,000 opioid overdose cases since 2018, with 1,228 of the cases being primarily in Dundalk.
Crandell says the opioid crisis remains a larger issue that is affecting the entire country. The incumbent councilman recalls voting for “every measure” the department of health brought forth to remedy the issue.
“This crisis is not necessarily limited to our district,” Crandell said. “I think it is a nationwide issue, however we do have numbers that exceed certain other areas of the county in terms of known cases.”
Crandell went on to say he’s not sure that “government is necessarily the ultimate solution to an addiction crisis.”
Meanwhile in race for District 6’s county council seat, Republican Tony Campbell and Democrat Mike Ertel will go face off to see who will take over Councilwoman Cathy Bevins’ position.
Ertel explained how the district, being built inside the county’s 695 beltway, is in need of improved infrastructure for communities.
“Because they’re older communities they have a lot of infrastructure issues from getting roads repaved to schools that need work, to park spaces being poorly maintained — things like that,” Ertel said.
Campbell, who ran unopposed for his party’s nomination, says his campaign’s entire point was to put a spotlight on “corruption in Baltimore County.” The Republican candidate blames the “pay-to-play culture” of county politics that enables local corruption on a government scale.
Campbell says his district’s councilwoman made decisions in which corresponding residents were “not in favor of,” citing housing projects being constructed in Middle River and Towson.
The republican nominee referred to the four-level, 56-unit affordable housing project Red Maple Place being approved for construction in the historically Black community of East Towson, after community residents have fought against its approval with developers and elected officials.
“The housing project you want to put in is damaging a historic African American community — it’s that kind of stuff that I don’t think people think through,” Campbell said.
As for the county council race for District 5, local voters will choose between Republican incumbent David Marks and Democratic challenger Crystal Francis for their representative.
According to Marks’ campaign website, he plans on running to increase the number of police officers in the county, limit the amount of Section 8 housing in his district, and reduce plastic pollution in the Back, Bird and Middle Rivers.
Councilman Marks has held his seat since 2010, and looks to maintain his position against Francis who has spent 14 years as a public policy expert at the U.S. Social Security Administration.
“My Democratic opponent [Francis] is a partisan activist who cannot point to a significant accomplishment in any neighborhood in the Fifth District,” Marks said.
However, Francis describes her experience in public policy as a “luxury” to “work in a bipartisan collaborative environment.” With Councilwoman Bevins retiring, it is possible that there will be no women serving in the next term of the county council.
Francis stresses the need in having a woman present in the county government by citing a 2021 census survey in which women make up 53 percent of Baltimore County.
“I am the only woman candidate that advanced past the primary election for county council,” Francis said. “So, it’s really important women are represented on the Baltimore County Council.”