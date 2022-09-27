TOWSON — Teachers in Baltimore County Public Schools are set to receive a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment, one-time bonuses and a salary step increase under an enhanced compensation package announced Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski announced the pay increases at a news conference at West Towson Elementary School. He was joined by BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams, Teachers Association of Baltimore County President Cindy Sexton, and other community leaders.