TOWSON — Teachers in Baltimore County Public Schools are set to receive a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment, one-time bonuses and a salary step increase under an enhanced compensation package announced Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski announced the pay increases at a news conference at West Towson Elementary School. He was joined by BCPS Superintendent Darryl Williams, Teachers Association of Baltimore County President Cindy Sexton, and other community leaders.
"When we said earlier this spring that we were committed to exploring all avenues to ensure that we provide significant changes in compensation for all of team BCPS, we meant it," Williams said. "And today, we are delivering on that promise."
The total BCPS investment for this one-year initiative is more than $76 million. County Executive Olszewski and members of the County Council have approved the school system’s plan to leverage $34 million in surplus funds to help pay for this package as well as funds from BCPS’ allotment of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds.
The 3 percent cost-of-living raise comes at a cost of about $14 million. The salary step increase will be funded almost entirely by redirecting efficiencies in the budget, totaling about $20 million more allocated for BCPS employees. Employee salaries across all bargaining units will be raised between 7 and 11 percent for fiscal year 2023.
BCPS is also expected to announce more details of a one-time bonus for teachers to be paid out of the ESSER funds.
“The Board is in full support of this plan and will continue to work closely with the Superintendent and system leadership as they identify additional ways to recognize the efforts and contributions of all BCPS staff,” said Board of Education Chair Julie Henn. “The dedication and unwavering commitment of BCPS staff — especially during a period of significant uncertainty, disruption, and increased student need — must be commended and rewarded, and the Board is committed to providing the funding and support BCPS needs to recruit, retain, and recognize its workforce.”
In August, Olszewski rejected a supplemental appropriation plan passed by the county's Board of Education that would have provided raises totaling about $50 million. He called the plan "fiscally unsustainable" and "irresponsible" in an op-ed to The Baltimore Sun.
Instead, Olszewski has pushed for the $14 million cost-of-living adjustment and insisted that BCPS find efficiencies in its budget to cover additional salary increases.
"That's the beautiful thing about this package, is that it is fiscally responsible and it is sustainable while still putting tens of millions of dollars into the pockets of our hardworking educators," Olszewski said.
Sexton, president of the teacher's union, acknowledged that the pay raises still fell short of what the teachers' union sought, but celebrated the gains that have been made.
"This is not what we initially asked for, we all know that, but through the advocacy of our members, we have more than doubled the initial offer that was on the table," Sexton said.
"In the long run, it will give our members some of the compensation in a tangible way that they do deserve for everything that they do every day."