The collection of live Christmas trees for recycling in Baltimore County will take place over a two-week period, beginning Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Pickup dates vary by location and are not scheduled in advance; residents must place trees out by January 15 to ensure collection. Christmas trees will not necessarily be collected on your scheduled trash or recycling day — trees should be left out until collection occurs.

Residents should place trees out for pick-up at the same location where they would normally place trash and recycling for collection.