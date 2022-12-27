The collection of live Christmas trees for recycling in Baltimore County will take place over a two-week period, beginning Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Pickup dates vary by location and are not scheduled in advance; residents must place trees out by January 15 to ensure collection. Christmas trees will not necessarily be collected on your scheduled trash or recycling day — trees should be left out until collection occurs.
Residents should place trees out for pick-up at the same location where they would normally place trash and recycling for collection.
In addition, residents must follow these rules when placing their Christmas trees out to be recycled:
Only set out live (not artificial) trees.
Set out the tree only (no lights, decorations, tinsel, bags, tree stands, etc.).
Baltimore County collectors will pick up Christmas trees in standard trash and recycling trucks, and deliver them to County facilities to be chipped and later used as mulch. Baltimore County residents who live in an apartment or condominium should follow their property manager’s rules when recycling their Christmas trees.
Residents who wish to drop off Christmas trees themselves may do so starting Tuesday, Dec. 27. Christmas trees (no lights, decorations, tinsel, bags, tree stands, etc.) may be taken to any one of the County’s three drop-off locations.
For Dundalk residents, the nearest drop-off location is at 6259 Days Cove Road in White Marsh, off 11400 block Pulaski Highway, one block east of Allender Road. The facility is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., sharp.