Baltimore County Public Schools has announced the return of its annual festive back-to-school celebration.
BCPSfest 2023, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, will mark a fun kickoff to the upcoming school year. The free outdoor festival will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the campus of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology located at 938 York Road in Towson.
BCPSfest will feature:
Live entertainment and fun hands-on activities.
Story Time Tent with special guest readers.
Entertainment from BCPS students and staff.
Resources and information about BCPS programs, services, and employment opportunities.
Visitors will also have access to the “BCPS Parentmobile” for ideas about ways to support student success.
This year’s vendors include:
From BCPS
Career and Technical Education; College and Career Readiness; Communications and Community Outreach; The Education Foundation of BCPS, Inc.; English for Speakers of Other Languages; English Language Arts; Facilities Support Services — Energy and Sustainability Team; Family and Community Engagement (Parent University bus); Food and Nutrition Services; Health and Physical Education; Human Resources — Office of Staffing; Library Media Programs and Educational Technology; Magnet Programs; Mathematics, Performing Arts, Science and Social Studies; Special Education; TABCO; Title I, Homeless Programs and Community Schools; Transportation; and Visual Arts.
From the community
Abilities Network; Baltimore County Board of Elections; Baltimore County Fire Department (fire engine); Baltimore County Office of Community Engagement; CASA; CCBC; Chispa — Maryland League of Conservation Voters; Families4Families; Fire Museum of Maryland; First Financial Federal Credit Union; Irvine Nature Center; Just Uniting More People, Inc. (double-dutch culture group); Maryland Center for School Safety; Maryland State Department of Education; National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Metropolitan Baltimore; PTA Council of Baltimore County; Patient First; Retired and Senior Volunteer Program of Baltimore County.
Free parking will be available on the Carver Center parking lot accessible from Kenilworth Drive. Additional free parking will be at BCPS headquarters/Greenwood located at 6901 N. Charles Street in Towson. BCPS officials have advised attendees to park on the lot in front of Building E. BCPS will provide free shuttle buses to and from Carver Center every 15 minutes from 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
This year’s entertainers are Deer Park Middle Magnet School Step Team, The Randallstown High School Golden Ram Marching Band and “Ms. Blue and Golden Man” (featuring Colgate Elementary School music teacher Grace White).