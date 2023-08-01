Baltimore County Public Schools has announced the return of its annual festive back-to-school celebration.

BCPSfest 2023, scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19, will mark a fun kickoff to the upcoming school year. The free outdoor festival will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the campus of George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology located at 938 York Road in Towson.


  