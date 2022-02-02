Local teacher Katherine Ruskey thinks recent weather events might be caused by her knowledge of snow-bringing rituals.
The rituals, of course, start with turning your pajamas inside out and putting a spoon under the pillow.
Ruskey, who teaches math to fourth graders at Bear Creek Elementary School, detailed her snow day-bringing process in her latest children’s book, “Inside Out Jammies.”
The book “takes kids through all the steps to make a snow day,” Ruskey said this week. Other steps include throwing an ice cube in the front lawn, and later, into the toilet.
Although Ruskey teaches numbers, she said she had always wanted to be a writer. She mainly focuses on picture-heavy children’s books, but she’s currently writing a novel on the White Marlin Open in Ocean City.
To get artwork for her children’s books, Ruskey seeks out international illustrators on Instagram and picks from there. “Inside Out Jammies” was illustrated by Sheneli De Silva, of Sri Lanka.
“I was loving Shanelle’s style,” Ruskey said.
She had sent De Silva the draft copies and told her to “just go for it” with any artwork ideas.
“It was just the perfect combination,” Ruskey said.
Ruskey previously authored “How to Plant a Jelly Bean,” “The A B Seas of Ocean City, Maryland,” and “Let’s Have a Parade.” Her books are self-published and sold on Amazon.