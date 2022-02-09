In a warehouse full of luxury cars, state officials hailed the formal opening of a new BMW vehicle distribution center at Tradepoint Atlantic on Monday.
The 75,000 square-foot warehouse is situated on 25 acres of land which was once home to Bethlehem Steel’s Sparrows Point Shipyard, and the new digs for BMW is nearly twice the size of the German automaker’s former facility at the Dundalk Marine Terminal off Broening Highway, according to the company.
As a vehicle distribution center, the new facility will take in cars from the company’s manufacturing plants and send them out to dealers, Claus Eberhart, BMW of North America’s vice president of aftersales, said in the warehouse on Monday. But the site will also provide space for vehicles to be inspected and programmed, as well as room for auto repairs and accessory installation.
The new facility will be able to process over 100,000 BMW autos every year, Eberhart said.
After eyeing a few new electric vehicles on display at the warehouse, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan touted the new facility as a beacon of job creation on the previously desolate site of the former Sparrows Point steel mill.
“Tradepoint Atlantic’s reimagining of Sparrows Point into one of North America’s most strategic and versatile commercial gateways has bolstered much-needed revitalization in the Baltimore region and across the state,” the governor said.
He described the partnership between Tradepoint and BMW as “another shining example of our growing company,” also noting that BMW has manufactured millions of vehicles in the U.S. since 1992, leading it to hold steady as the top exporter of U.S.-made autos over the past seven years.
The company reached its new highest number of U.S.-built vehicles last year, making over 400,000 autos on American soil in 2021.
“Given all the supply chain issues we are facing right now in the United States, this distribution center will help alleviate and address many of those going forward,” U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said.
The senator praised the success of the nearby Port of Baltimore, which is a top pick in the country for “roll on/roll off” cargo, such as vehicles, and is a close partner with Tradepoint.
The Port of Baltimore handled over 15,000 vehicle imports and exports in 2021, according to state port data.
The BMW facility on Shipyard Road is a new neighbor to a fellow German automaker, Volkswagen, which opened a 115-acre vehicle processing and import site on the shipyard-turned-port in 2020.
“It’s true, Sparrows Point is once again serving as that economic engine for our entire region, one of the biggest e-commerce hubs in the country,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski, who was raised in Dundalk in the shadow of Bethlehem Steel and now lives on the Sparrows Point Peninsula, said.
Also during the grand opening ceremony, BMW presented four new electric bicycles to be donated to the Baltimore County Police Department’s Precinct 12 in Dundalk.