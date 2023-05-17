Recently, Boy Scout Troop 745 took a train ride aboard the Walkersville Southern Railroad in Frederick County which started in 1872 and was part of the Pennsylvania Railroad.
The conductor allowed all the scouts to try on his conductor’s hat and allowed the scouts to ride in the caboose.
This was an exciting train excursion. For some scouts, it was the first time riding on a train. There were re-enactors dressed in Civil War uniforms who attacked the train and women wearing Victorian Era clothing, answering questions and singing Victorian period songs.
They also visited the train museum to learn about the history of the Walkersville Southern Railroad. The Scouts stopped for ice cream before heading home. The trip was educational and fun.
Boy Scout Troop 745 is a boy-led, boy-run scout troop which has been around for over 70 years. Ninety-nine boys have earned the Eagle Scout Award which is the highest award in scouting. Some of these Eagle Scouts have gone on to careers as clergy, teachers, attorneys, scientists, business owners, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, etc. One even became a U.S. Marshal!
Boys between the ages of 11 and 17 and their parents are invited to come to see what scouting has to offer them. Meetings are held on Monday Nights from 7-8:30 p.m. at Weaver’s Marine Services, 730 Riverside Road near Cox’s Point Park in Essex.
The scouts have access to boating, camping on Hart Miller Island, learning new skills and making new friends. All adult leaders undergo safety protocols and background checks.
The scouts will be going to Broad Creek Memorial Scout Reservation for Long Term in July which is a week-long camping trip to earn Merit Badges.