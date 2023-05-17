Boy Scout Troop 745

Essex’s Boy Scout Troop 745 recently enjoyed a train ride in Frederick County.

 Photo by Josie O’Mara

Recently, Boy Scout Troop 745 took a train ride aboard the Walkersville Southern Railroad in Frederick County which started in 1872 and was part of the Pennsylvania Railroad.

The conductor allowed all the scouts to try on his conductor’s hat and allowed the scouts to ride in the caboose.