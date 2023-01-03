Turner 1

In November 2022, community leaders in Turner Station, along with County Executive John Olszewski, planted the final Witness Tree to complete Phase 1 of Heritage Grove.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

Last month, the Chesapeake Bay Trust announced a pair of grants allocated to local groups working to preserve and protect natural resources in and around Dundalk.

North Point State Park will receive $40,000 for a litter reduction campaign. North Point is located on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, and the park is home to the Black Marsh Wildlands.