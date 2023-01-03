Last month, the Chesapeake Bay Trust announced a pair of grants allocated to local groups working to preserve and protect natural resources in and around Dundalk.
North Point State Park will receive $40,000 for a litter reduction campaign. North Point is located on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, and the park is home to the Black Marsh Wildlands.
Marine litter harms wildlife, it gets in the way of fishing and recreation, and it leeches pollutants like microplastics into our waterways. Cleaning up litter in North Point State Park will prevent it from drifting into the Chesapeake Bay, and help preserve the area’s natural beauty.
In Turner Station, a $42,382 grant has been allocated for the Witness Trees project through The Nature Conservancy.
The Witness Trees project is a multi-year effort to improve the climate and celebrate the heritage of Turner Station. Public art, story posts and 140 native trees have already been installed across 2.5 acres of open space at Lyon Homes/Henrietta Lacks Village.
“The trees we plant here will do what they do best — combat climate change, add beauty, clean the air, cool streets and homes and hopefully stand for generations to come,” said Turner Station Conservation Teams Vice President Michael Thompson.
Later phases of the Witness Trees project are designed to support the empowerment of Turner Station Conservation Teams in terms of leadership development and strategic planning. The project in Turner Station also contributes toward Baltimore County officials’ goal of planting 1,000 new trees in underserved neighborhoods by the end of 2023.
“This great work will combine with on-the-ground work in other districts to have a measurable impact on improving the Chesapeake and Coastal Bays, the Youghiogheny River, their tributary systems, and the communities that rely on healthy natural resources,” Chesapeake Bay Trust President Jana Davis said in a statement.
“We feel it’s so important for communities to lead and do their own projects so that they feel connection and ownership,” Davis said.
The Chesapeake Bay Trust was established by the Maryland General Assembly in 1985. Funds for these grants come from the “Bay Plate” commemorative license plate program, the Chesapeake and Endangered Species Fund donation line from state income taxes, and partnerships with other fund-granting organizations.