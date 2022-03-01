New Light Lutheran Church
2120 Dundalk Avenue
410-284-6840
Alcoholics anonymous is held on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m.
Bible study is held Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the church.
First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Gray Manor
212 Oakwood Road
410-284-6657
Sunday School for youth is held at 9:45 a.m. on Sundays.
A women’s circle, as well as a men’s group, both meet once a week. Contact the church for more details.
Freedom Baptist Church
7001 German Hill Road
410-288-4301
The Hope and Help ministry is offering diapers and formula to families in need. Call 443-386-1498 for an appointment. Allow 30 minutes for a consultation.
St. Matthew United Methodist Church, Turner Station
101 Avon Beach Road
410-285-4466
Our Community Feeding Others food pantry will be open for distribution from 10 a.m. to noon every Saturday. You must leave your name, address and phone number with the church prior to distribution by calling 410-285-4466 and leaving a voicemail, or by emailing stmatthewts@gmail.com.
St. Luke’s Evangelical Lutheran Church
1803 Dundalk Avenue
410-633-5374
Sharing Supper and Clothing Closet is running on the second Thursday of each month. The sharing supper will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the clothing closet at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Rose at 410-633-2526.
Pastorate of Sacred Heart of Mary, St. Rita and Our Lady of Fatima
410-633-2828
St. Vincent dePaul food pantry at Sacred Heart of Mary is open 8 to 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
Children’s Liturgy of the Word is held at St. Rita at the 11:15 mass on Sunday.
Catholics (and non-Catholics) with Questions meet via Zoom every other Monday. Email peggyshaffer@comcast.net for more information.
Disciples of John faith-sharing group meets at St. Rita at 10:30 a.m. on Sundays.
Bible Study is held via Zoom on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.
Knights of Columbus Dundalk Council meet at 7:30 p.m. on first and third Thursdays at the Dundalk KOC Hall.
Sacred Heart of Mary
6736 Youngstown Ave.
410-633-2828
Sodality of the Blessed Virgin meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Sunday of the month.
St. Rita’s Catholic Church
3 Dunmanway
410-284-0388
A Novena to St. Rita is said after the noon mass on Fridays.
Sodality of Our Lady of Sorrows meets at St. Rita 10:30 a.m. on the first Sunday of the month.
Our Lady of Fatima
6420 East Pratt Street
410-633-2828
Novena to the Mother of Perpetual Health is prayed at 8:45 a.m. on Wednesdays.
Knights of Fatima meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of the month.
Pastorate of Our Lady of Hope and St. Luke
Our Lady of Hope
1727 Lynch Road
410-284-6600
Bible Study is held on Wednesdays in the rectory from 11 a.m. to noon. All are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Dot Rego at 410-284-9215.
Food Pantry distributions are on the first and third Tuesday of each month at the rectory, from 10 a.m. to noon. The pantry is in need of canned soups, ramen noodles, peanut butter and jelly, Knorr’s-brand sides, tuna fish and any other non-perishable food item. The next distribution will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16.
St. Luke’s Catholic Church
7517 North Point Road
410-477-5200
Prayer of the Rosary for the Unborn will be said, along with other prayers, each Sunday following the 10 a.m. mass. The prayer group meets in the church library. Those with questions may contact Lynn Dabrowski at 410-285-5091. All are welcome.
Bible Study is held in the library at St. Luke’s every Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All are welcome to attend. For information, contact Len Hartka at hartka47@comcast.net or 410-292-8744.
The Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Food donations are always welcome and can be placed in the large gray-blue tote that is near the front door of St. Luke’s Church entrance at any time. The pantry is no longer accepting clothing or household goods until further notice.
