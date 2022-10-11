Victoria and Austin Newcomb brought their son Asher to Colgate’s Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, Oct. 9.
The Cumberland Family dress up as different Nintendo characters at the Colgate Recreation Council’s annual Trunk-or-Treat event.
Little Jacoby sits at his little desk because he is the Boss Baby at Colgate’s Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 9.
Pennywise from “It” doesn’t scare this boy in his Iron Man costume at Colgate Recreation Council’s Trunk-or-Treat.
Colgate Elementary School hosted its annual Trunk-or-treat on Sunday, Oct. 9, drawing out students and local kids who wanted to nab some candy before Halloween.
Why wait until the end of the month, when community children can take in the spooky season at Colgate’s Trunk-or-Treat.
Hosted by the Colgate Recreation Council, the trunk-or-treat provided both festive attractions for the kids and proceeds for community youth teams.
Trunks were lined up in the parking lot and were decked out in Jurassic Park themes, Nintendo cosplay and even a life-size statue of Pennywise from the hit movie “It”.
“We’ve doing trunk-or-treats for the last four years,” said organizer Mike Hoyt. “It’s all for the kids.”
Submit News, Letters to the Editor, Wedding and Engagement Announcements, Obituaries and more!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox twice weekly.
Top headlines sent directly to your inbox. Sign up today!
Online calendar events delivered to you!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.