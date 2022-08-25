Join the Chesapeake Gateway Chamber of Commerce at the Farmers’ Market in the heart of Essex! Purchase fresh, locally-grown produce and homemade arts and crafts directly from those who participated in their production. Improve our local economy by supporting our farmers and other local vendors! The market will run every Friday from June 3 to Oct. 28 at 23 Eastern Blvd. in Essex.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Overlea Farmers Market
Back for its seventh year, the Overlea Farmers Market will offer a variety of locally grown produce, crafts and more. It will be held 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every two Saturdays from June 4 to Oct. 22 on the parking lot of the Natural History Society of Maryland at 6908 Belair Rd.
Saturday, Aug. 27
Kenwood Community Block Party
Kenwood High School is inviting the ENTIRE community to its fall block party! Come watch the Blue vs. White football game and check out the other fall sports teams.
Food trucks including Boss Burger & Kommie Pig will be on site, games and giveaways will be included in the day’s festivities. Still looking for community partners to set up tables (at no cost). Contact KenwoodHSBoosters@gmail.com for more details!
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Networking on the Waterfront
Promote your business and network with professionals from across Baltimore County at this casual end-of-summer event at the beautiful Conrad’s Ruth on the waterfront. Relax and dress down for this event. Shorts permitted!
Ticket includes one drink ticket, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. Ticket costs are $45 for members and $60 for non-members. Table prices are $125 for members and $175 for non-members. This fourth annual event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Conrad’s Ruth Villa at 3301 Edwards Lane in Middle River.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Essex Day Festival
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Essex Museum. Museum hours to be determined. For more information, contact Heritage Society president Lisa Harlow at 443-992-8642, or visit essexdayfestival.com.