Youth can get scholarship from essay contest
Youth under the age of 19 can register to participate in the Dundalk Optimist Club’s essay contest until Friday, Feb. 11. Once registered, they may submit their 700- to 800-word essay by Friday, Feb. 18 for a chance to compete for a $2,500 scholarship.
Contestants will be entered into the district-level Optimists International competition, where the first-place winner for the district will win a plaque and a $2,500 college scholarship. The essay competition’s topic this year is “How Does an Optimistic Mindset Change My Tomorrow?”
The club is also welcoming entries for its oratorical contest, where registration is due by Friday, March 4, and speeches will be performed on Monday, March 14.
To register, or for more information, contact Charles Martin at 410-388-0320 or by email at justclasscfm@icloud.com
Celebrate 2/12/22 in the heart of 21222
Celebrate a rare date with the Dundalk Optimist Club, Dundalk Renaissance and the Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Caring Hands Adult Medical Daycare, 49 Shipping Place, in Dundalk’s town center.
There will be a “Best Chili in Dundalk Cook-Off” with a $250 prize for first place, “That’s So Dundalk” stoop stories from around town, restaurant week-style deals. There will be games and a craft station, as well as two craft areas at Little Crystal Bijoux, 7 Center Place.
Also for 21222 day, Dundalk Renaissance will be holding a special open house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Forge, 11 Center Place, where they will be showing winners from their most recent Dundalk Pride photo contest and giving out special 21222 magnets.
Take a home buyer’s class
Dundalk Renaissance will be hosting a two-part home buyer education class which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 17.
Attendees who complete both days of class, as well as two hours of counseling with DRC’s housing and financial counselor, will be able to obtain a home buyer education certificate and fulfill the “Be a Buyer” workshop requirement for a $5,000 Dundalk-wide Home Buyer grant.
Register by www.dundalkusa.org, scrolling down and clicking on “Home Buyer Education.”
Students can enter writing contest
The deadline to enter Baltimore County Public Schools’ Black History Month writing contest is Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The county school system’s Office of Social Studies and the Office of English Language Arts, with the support of the Education Foundation of BCPS, are co-sponsoring a writing contest for all students in Grades K-12 in celebration of Black History month. For details about how to enter, students are encouraged to speak to an English language arts or social studies teacher at their school. Winners will be notified by Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Register for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Those interested in taking part in the upcoming Dundalk St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will be hosted by the Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m., must register with the Chamber by Friday, Feb. 25.
To register for free, obtain a form by contacting Dennis McCartney, Parade Program Chair at 410-382-1216 or Pat Gay at 410-284-3700, fill it out, and either send by email to ed@gdcoc.org, snail mail to Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Parade Committee, 4 N Center Place, Dundalk, MD, 21222, or drop it off at the mail slot at The Dundalk Eagle’s office, located at the same address. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.