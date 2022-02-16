Thursday, Feb. 17
County seeks input on waste transfer station
The county will be hosting a public hearing on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 5 p.m. on changing its solid waste master plan to accommodate a new, privately-operated commercial solid waste transfer station to be built at 7600 Rolling Mill Road.
Anyone wishing to testify can register in advance by emailing their name and phone number to mtracey@baltimorecountymd.gov before 3 p.m. on the date of the hearing. Each speaker testifying will be given two minutes to speak.
For more information, and a link to the meeting, visit www.baltimorecountymd.gov/boards-commissions/planning/planning-board.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Clean up trash by the bridge
Join the Back River Restoration Committee from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19 and clean the Essex Park and Ride, Eastern Avenue and Diamond Point Road.
Those who are interested in attending the cleanup can register online at www.brrc38.wildapricot.org/event-4666560/Registration.
Gloves, bags and pickers will be provided by BRRC. For more information about this or other events, email savebackriver@outlook.com, call (410) 241-0259 or visit BRRC’s website at www.savebackriver.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Give input on county budget
The county’s annual budget town hall hearing series will come to Dundalk on Wednesday, Feb. 23.
Constituents from Council District 7, which includes Dundalk and Essex, are invited share ideas and priorities for the county Fiscal Year 2023 budget at 6:30 p.m. on the 23rd at the Sollers Point Multi-Purpose Center, 323 Sollers Point Rd, Dundalk, MD 21222.
After hearing public input during this round of town halls the county executive’s office will submit a proposed budget to the county council on or before April 16.
Thursday, Feb. 24
Library lawyers help with civil issues
The Baltimore County Public Library’s Mobile Library Law Center will make a stop at the Eastern Family Resource Center at 9150 Franklin Square Drive, Rosedale, 21237 from 12 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The mobile law center provides free assistance for civil legal issues, including bankruptcy, child custody and support, debt collection, expungements, foreclosure, government benefits, landlord/tenant, veterans’ benefits and wage claims.
Stops may be cancelled due to poor weather or other issues. Call 410-887-7586 for more information.
Friday, Feb. 25
Register for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Those interested in taking part in the upcoming Dundalk St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which will be hosted by the Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m., must register with the Chamber by Friday, Feb. 25.
To register for free, obtain a form by contacting Dennis McCartney, Parade Program Chair at 410-382-1216 or Pat Gay at 410-284-3700, fill it out, and either send by email to ed@gdcoc.org, snail mail to Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce Parade Committee, 4 N Center Place, Dundalk, MD, 21222, or drop it off at the mail slot at The Dundalk Eagle’s office, located at the same address. Sponsorship opportunities are also available.
Wednesday, March 2
Knights’ Fish Fry season begins
On Ash Wednesday, March 2, the Dundalk Knights of Columbus kick off their Lenten “World Famous” fish fry at their hall located at 2111 Eilers Avenue, next to the Baltimore County Fire Station 6.
The Fish Fry will run from noon to 6 p.m. starting on Ash Wednesday, and then run during those hours every Friday through Good Friday, April 15.
The fish fry meal includes Alaskan pollock fish, golden seasoned fries, fresh cole slaw, roll, a dessert and a beverage. It costs $13 to eat in, or $14 for carry out. Beer and wine are available at an additional cost. For more information, contact Ron Gontasz at 410-971-5743 or 410-285-6660.
Friday, March 4
Fashion show will flaunt trashy garments
A “trashy fashion show,” where students make wearable art out of recycled materials, will be held at Sparrows Point High School on Friday, March 4.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Those from the Pointers’ feeder schools will also join the show, which is hosted by the school’s branch of the National Art Honor Society and is in its 10th installment. Students from Chesapeake Terrace Elementary School and Edgemere Elementary School make hats, as well as Sparrows Point Middle School and General John Stricker Middle School students, who make outfits and will be participating this year.
In the past, about 30 high schoolers submit outfits each year, according to Jessica Lord, SPHS’s art chair.
Saturday, March 5
Get tax help at the library
A taxpayer clinic will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at the North Point Library.
The University of Maryland Carey Law School’s Low Income Taxpayer Clinic offers free legal advice for individuals experiencing a tax issue with the IRS and/or Maryland comptroller.
Those who wish to attend are asked to bring all IRS and/or Maryland comptroller tax notices. Assistance is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.