Join award-winning Elvis Presley tribute artist Randoll Rivers and The Rivers Edge Band at the American Legion Post 38, 3300 Dundalk Avenue, on Sunday, Jan. 30 from noon to 6 p.m. for a celebration of the King of rock ‘n’ roll, who would have turned 87 this month. Cost is $25 per person, food and drinks are available for purchase. For more information, contact Darlene Metzger at 443-977-9501.
Learn about money and credit skills
Dundalk Renaissance will be holding a virtual workship on the basics of money management and credit restoration on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.
Enjoy food and drinks, entertainment, auctions, raffles and much more while benefitting the Sparrows Point High School Class of 2023 on Friday, Feb. 4 from 7 to 11 p.m.
The bull and shrimp feast to benefit the junior Pointers will be held at Superior Catering by M&M and Sons at the old United Autoworkers Hall, 1010 Oldham St., Baltimore, MD 21224. Tickets are $50 each. Tables seat 8-10 people, and the feast is for those ages 21 and over. Contact Heather McGee 410-207-6157 to purchase tickets.
Celebrate 2/12/22 in the heart of 21222
Celebrate a rare date with the Dundalk Optimist Club, Dundalk Renaissance and the Old Dundalk Neighborhood Association from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12 at Caring Hands Adult Medical Daycare, 49 Shipping Place, in Dundalk’s town center.
There will be a “Best Chili in Dundalk Cook-Off” with a $250 prize for first place, kids’ arts, crafts, and games by local organizations and groups, “That’s so Dundalk” stoop stories from around town, DRC’s 2/12/22 bumper sticker contest winner reveal, restaurant week-style deals, and possibly more to come.