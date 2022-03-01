Friday, March 4
Fashion show will flaunt trashy garments
A “trashy fashion show,” where students make wearable art out of recycled materials, will be held at Sparrows Point High School on Friday, March 4.
Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 6:30 p.m.
Those from the Pointers’ feeder schools will also join the show, which is hosted by the school’s branch of the National Art Honor Society and is in its 10th installment. Students from Chesapeake Terrace Elementary School and Edgemere Elementary School make hats, as well as Sparrows Point Middle School and General John Stricker Middle School students, who make outfits and will be participating this year.
In the past, about 30 high schoolers submit outfits each year, according to Jessica Lord, SPHS’s art chair.
Saturday, March 5
Get tax help at the library
A taxpayer clinic will be hosted from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 at the North Point Library.
The University of Maryland Carey Law School’s Low Income Taxpayer Clinic offers free legal advice for individuals experiencing a tax issue with the IRS and/or Maryland comptroller.
Those who wish to attend are asked to bring all IRS and/or Maryland comptroller tax notices. Assistance is offered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Saturday, March 12
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a parade
The Greater Dundalk Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year, celebrating Dundalk’s Irish roots. The parade is at 11 a.m. on March 12.
Also, from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 10, the Chamber will raise money for the parade through an event that will include raffles, lay downs, baked goods and Irish music. Menu to include Irish dishes. Due to limited seating, reservations are required.
Where: The Seasoned Mariner at 601 Wise Avenue in Dundalk.
Please contact Pat Gay at 410-284-3700, or Dawn Frazier at 410-627-6654.
It’s a Wonderful Night of Magic
Be entertained by some of today’s top magicians, including Las Vegas headliner and AGT finalist, Scott Alexander; magical duo extraordinaire Couple of Magicians from “Penn and Teller: Fool Us”; award-winning sleight-of-hand artist Michael Kaminskas; Hollywood actor and comedy magician Wayne Gonce; Maryland’s Master of Mirth, Glenn Edwards; the Wizard of Washington, Eric Henning; and Dundalk’s native son, Chuck Thomas Jones.
Proceeds benefit Yogi Magical Arts Foundation, a local nonprofit that works to preserve the history of magical arts and further them into the future by providing scholarships and grants to people pursuing professional careers as magicians.
Doors open at 6 p.m., so join others in the lobby for pre-show magic by close-up magicians, Mike Rose and Bill Gross.
Where: FPX Theatre, located inside Flagship Cinemas Eastpoint on Eastern Avenue. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door or online at https://fpxevents.com/.