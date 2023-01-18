The co-chairs are Charlie Martin and Stacy Hurley.
Youth are able to submit to the essay contest until Friday, Feb. 17 (with application). First place winners at the district level will get a plaque and a $2,500 college scholarship. Winners at the local club level will get a medallion. This year’s topic is “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?”
The essay must be 700 to 800 words, not including the title, footnotes and bibliography. Contestants must be under 19 as of Oct. 1, 2022, and must not have already completed secondary school.
The Essay Contest is sponsored by Optimist International to give young people the opportunity to write about their own opinions regarding the world in which they live. The approach can encompass a young person’s personal experience, the experience of their country or a more historical perspective.
After registering for the oratorical contest, youth have until March 21 (with application) to prepare their speech, which must be 4 to 5 minutes long. The topic is “Discovering the Optimism within Me ”
The speeches will first be judged by the Dundalk Optimist Club at the Club level in person on March 21st at our Club House at 6:30 PM. The winning contestant will then advance to the Zone Contest which is likely be the last week of March.
The winners of the Zone contest will then advance to the District wide contest. The District-wide contest will be held in Ocean City on Saturday, April 29, and winners of that contest will get a $2,500 scholarship for first place, $1,500 for second place and $1,000 for third place. District-level winners are encouraged to compete at the Optimist International World Championships.
The club’s oratorical contest is their longest-running program, and aims to give youth experience in public speaking, self-expression, gain self-assurance and improve their communication skills.
The Optimist Oratorical Contest gives youngsters the chance to speak to the world. More than $150,000 in college scholarships funded by the Optimist International Foundations is awarded annually from this program.
First conducted in 1928, this is the second most popular Optimist International Program. Nearly 2,000 clubs participate in this program each year.
Please let the Optimist Club know if you are interested in being a judge for either or both contests!