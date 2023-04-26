On July 13, 2017, Concerts in the Park kicked off the season with classic rock hits from No Drama. Now in its 32nd year, the 2023 Concerts in the Park series will begin June 1 with acoustic rock group Blind Owl.
Dundalk residents gather in the park during the summer for a free public concert series. Concerts in the Park will return for its 32nd year on Thursday, June 1.
Held each year at Dundalk’s Heritage Park, Concerts in the Park is sponsored by The Dundalk/Eastfield Recreation & Parks Council. This summertime tradition celebrates its 32nd year of serving the historic Dundalk, Maryland community.
Concerts in the Park kicks off its series on Thursday, June 1, with the highly acclaimed acoustic rock of Blind Owl returning by popular demand.
This year’s current line-up of professional talent includes:
June 1: Blind Owl (Classic Acoustic Rock)
June 8: The Gigs (Classic Rock)
June 15: Who Knew? (Classic Rock & Country)
June 22: Black Orchard (High Energy Rock & Roll)
June 29 — The Hunt Valley Jazz Ensemble (a 17-piece orchestra)
All Dundalk/Eastfield council programs are invited to take part in this show to introduce their various events to the community by setting up a display and offering information about the ongoing needs and goals of those programs.
Concerts in the Park also encourages local radio and television stations to take part in these FREE concerts by joining any of the shows. Here is where your on-air team can assist as guest emcees; to further promote your station to the community.
Concerts in the Park is also a great opportunity to market your business to our audience and the entire, Historic, Dundalk community.
“Dundalk, Maryland — The Most CARING City.”
The Dundalk/Eastfield Parks & Recreation Council is a Family based community organization that along with Baltimore County residents, work together to create a safe and sane environment for all children to grow and prosper. What better way to accomplish part of that goal than through the universal language of music. Join us!
For more information contact Joe Buccheri, Chairman at 443-322-4670 or jpb2@comcast.net.