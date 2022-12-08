Editor’s note: The Dundalk Eagle is publishing a series about crime in our community, the impact it has, and what we can all do to prevent it. As we discuss what many residents feel is the number one problem in Dundalk, it is important to remember that the most heinous crimes are still fairly rare. Burglaries, simple assault and property crime make up the majority of crimes committed. Police officers work hard every day to prevent and solve cases of murder, armed robbery and rape, but these are not everyday occurrences. Crime is a complicated problem, and it requires smart solutions— the Baltimore County Public Safety Dashboard is one tool that we can use to help understand the issue and where it’s most prevalent.
Through compiling data and information provided by the county’s Crime Dashboard, it is clear that Dundalk has been most affected by the issue of crime in Baltimore County.
With the end of the year soon approaching, Dundalk will once again lead every county community in total crime and violent crime cases for the second year in a row.
Though crime seems to be increasing across the nation in recent years, Baltimore County saw a decline in crime from 2017 to 2020. In 2017, there were 28,413 incidents reported across the county, down to 25,000 in 2019 before the number of cases rose to over 39,000 in 2021. This year’s tally currently sits at over 34,000 incidents reported.
Further, Dundalk has led the county when it comes to prevalence of crime for the last two years and will likely continue the pattern by the end of this month.
}As of now, Dundalk accounts for almost 10 percent of all crime in the county with a tally of approximately 3,267 cases, with the nearest community being Essex with 2,517 cases this year.
It must be noted that Baltimore County’s data only goes through the end of this October, and these totals do not include the final months of 2022.
Though crime is a net-negative to an area in general, it can also be categorized by its increasing threat to public safety and Dundalk continues to see it become evermore apparent to this day.
According to the National Institute of Justice, violent crime is a category comprised of offenses that include rape and sexual assault, robbery, assault and murder.
As of now, the county crime data says Dundalk accounts for almost 12 percent of all violent incidents in the county and almost 10 percent of overall crime as well.
Breaking down violent crime in Dundalk, the number currently sits at 1,473 cases and has over 2,000 victims this year.
Last year, Dundalk’s violent crime cases concluded with a number of 1,767 cases.
Assault cases leads violent crime in the community with a number of approximately 1,317 cases with almost 200 cases being aggravated assault.
Meanwhile, simple assault cases overwhelm the area with approximately 1,176 cases and a total of over 1,700 victims.
Even over the course of the last two months, a shooting on Shipping Place shook residents, and a few weeks ago the Subway on that same street was robbed.
Last month, Dundalk has had total of 10 additional robberies bringing the total to 73, and over 15 burglaries in the same month.
According to the county’s crime data, Dundalk remains top three in forcible sexual assault cases in the county this year with 38 cases so far — nine of those cases are where rape has been committed.
The county’s crime data also suggested that 40 percent of offenders are of violent crime in Dundalk have been committed by juveniles, this year.
In this current election cycle, many residents voted with the issue of crime being most important to them.
“I don’t like the direction Baltimore County Police is going,” resident Dwayne Urban said. “The stuff I’ve been hearing about locally from a crime perspective is absolutely outrageous.”
Although the statistics behind crime in Dundalk are heavy, The Dundalk Eagle plans to dive more into the issue of crime where installments will release biweekly. The next issue in The Eagle’s crime series will tackle the root causes of crime rates and indicators as to what leads to an area to be impacted by crime.