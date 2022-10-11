On Tuesday, the Daughters of 1812 visited Todd’s Inheritance Historical Site in Edgemere to learn about the landmark’s significance to American history.
Beginning at 9:15 a.m., the group’s members arrived from across the country to listen to local historians’ lectures, follow tour guides and discuss the many reasons why Todd’s Inheritance played a key role in protecting the country during the War of 1812.
Overlooking the Patapsco River, Todd’s Inheritance stands at the North Point Peninsula of Baltimore County. According to local historians, hundreds of years of indigenous people, family life, religious worship, agriculture and maritime trade have left their legacy at this site.
“I think kids don’t get this kind of history in school because there are so many other topics, now,” said Todd’s Inheritance Historical Site President Carolyn Mroz. “So, sometimes we’re the only ones that will tell these stories.”
The Todd family originally owned the historical site for over 300 years, dating back to 1664, before the state of Maryland began historic restoration on the property.
The historical site group now has the goal of telling the many stories of the North Point Peninsula including Native American tribes, industrialization, politics and other cultural artifacts.
“I lived in Maryland for 11 years and I’ve never been to Todd’s Inheritance, so it’s interesting to learn about it and hear about it,” said Daughters of 1812 member Sarah Farmer.
The Daughters of 1812 is a national society of woman descendants of veterans who fought in the War of 1812. Originally established in 1892, members have always been required to prove that they are descendants of 1812 soldiers through genealogical research.
According to the group’s national president Dianne Cannestra, the Daughters of 1812 usually have their national conference in Washington D.C., however moved the location to Baltimore due the city’s connection to the War of 1812.
“[Todd’s Inheritance] is an incredible place,” Cannestra said. “I was expecting a real small — maybe more primitive house — but I didn’t know the history at all.”
Often dubbed “The Forgotten War,” the Daughters of 1812 looks to preserve the history and significance of War of 1812 had on America.
According to historians, 4,000 British troops quartered the Todd Farm in 1814, before a local militia fended off the invaders from capturing the city of Baltimore. In retaliation, the British set fire to the original Todd House before retreating to their ships.
“Our mission is to educate people about the War of 1812,” said the Daughters of 1812 historian Sandra Wallis. “It is kind of skipped over — we do the Revolutionary War and then we get into the Civil War — if the British had been successful, this country would not look the way it does today.”
The Todd’s Inheritance Historical Site not only details the importance of 1812, but also prioritizes the history of the North Point Peninsula dating way back before the Todd Family even arrived to America.
According to Vince Sala, the site’s Native American expert, tribes like the Piscataway were living on the site’s lands prior to the Todd Family’s settling and still find stone artifacts to this day.
Some stone artifacts that Sala has assisted in finding have been carved spears, knives and even tools used to tattoo Native Americans using mulberries and deer oil.
“It’s part of mission in sharing the War of 1812 story, as well as other history of the area and the Todd Family,” said Todd’s Inheritance Historical Site Vice President Francis Taylor.
The next event that the local site group looks forward to is the Oyster Wars event that will be held at Todd’s Inheritance this weekend, Oct. 15 to 16, beginning at 1 p.m.