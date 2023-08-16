This Defenders Day, visitors leaving Fort Howard can see a freshly painted sign on I-695 marking ‘Defenders Trail’.
A pair of signs along the beltway designate the area where American and British soldiers fought in the Battle of North Point. Between Bear Creek and Back River, a militia led by Gen. John Stricker inflicted heavy casualties on the redcoats, who were invading Baltimore after landing at the end of the peninsula.
The first sign was dedicated on Sept. 12, 1996, after years of local effort to recognize and mark the historic battlegrounds. The late John “Buzz” Chriest was a big part of those efforts, and created the ‘Defenders Trail’ logo seen on the signs. Pearl Gintling of the Defenders Trail Committee and Bill Thorpe of the Dundalk-Patapsco Neck Historical Society were strong supporters of the project as well.
Robert Reyes wrote to Gov. William Donald Schaefer in 1992, and the governor assigned the state highway administration to look into it. Reyes attended the original dedication in 1996, and wrote to the state last month requesting a facelift for the almost-27-year-old sign.
“When I approached State Highway in July about updating that sign, because [Chriest’s] logo had faded, they said ‘We may not have the art from 27 years ago,’” Reyes said. “But he came back within the last week and a half and said, ‘Don’t worry about it, we’ll try to have it up before Defenders Day.’”
They were talking about Sept. 12, but the sign was updated within a month. It’s ready for Defenders Day at Fort Howard, Aug. 26.
“Thanks to Warren Strine and the crew of Sign Technicians who teamed up to make it quickly,” said Todd Jones of the State Highway Administration. “To Justin Schmidt with SHA/Golden Ring shop for having the shrubbery cut back and the area tidied up, and to Chris Skeen and the Statewide Sign Team for jumping right on the swap out as soon the opportunity was available.”
The south-facing sign had to be restored because it’s exposed to the sun a lot more than the north-facing sign, which is a few years newer. The signs can be seen on the I-695 beltway, parallel to North Point Boulevard.